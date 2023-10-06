 Skip to content

Great Houses of Calderia update for 6 October 2023

Regular Update Patch Note — 0.8.0.1063 (b12358317)

Patch Note — 0.8.0.1063 (b12358317)

A new regular update [0.8.0.1063 (b12358317)] is now live with the following changes:

Added

  • ‘Decrease Skill’ effects on Social Conflicts
  • New portrait pieces
  • Continue game after Game Over
  • Tradition: Smoothsayer
  • Tradition: Lovers of Wisdom
  • Tradition: Hundred Schools Of Wisdom
  • Tradition: Mercantilism
  • Tradition: Whose land, his rule

Updated

  • Character customization tooltips
  • UI Scale Curve to linear instead of stepped
  • "Not Implemented" texts removed from Bread & Circus and Light Mathemagic
  • Crest texture aliasing
  • AI’s ‘Handle Plans’ probability less drastic
  • AI's ‘Select Plan’ has right Wars for AI to select
  • AI Plan 'Fix Low Resources' made more eager to fix the situation by trading
  • AI Plan 'Upgrade Building' checks resource situation
  • AI appreciation of higher end resources increased in selecting what to produce
  • AI Plan ‘Optimize Workers’ check on Steel shortage
  • Warscore accumulation increased for capturing a fiefdom, decreased for killing units

Fixed

  • Ranks: Back button moved off screen on some resolutions
  • Clicking day/night cycle setting crashes the game
  • Cementation process upgrade increases Crop production
  • Slow Production spy mission missing description
  • House member stuck in delegation for months at a targeted fiefdom
  • Character with Recruit Spy title in Send delegation screen
  • You can select to play the tutorial by pressing right mouse button
  • Tutorial points to button that doesn't exist
  • Gameplay settings not saved
  • Army doesn't stop to intersection
  • AI Plan 'Handle Idle Characters' gets stuck

Known Issues

  • Added Traditions are marked Not Implemented (NI)
  • UI scaling might cause some buttons to go outside the screen on some resolutions. To fix this, reduce the UI scaling percentage in Video Settings.
  • Character customization images might fail to load occasionally. The UI still works and reopening the menu sometimes fixes the issue.
  • Great Houses of Calderia Team -

