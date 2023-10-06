Regular Update Patch Note — 0.8.0.1063 (b12358317)

A new regular update [0.8.0.1063 (b12358317)] is now live with the following changes:
Added
- ‘Decrease Skill’ effects on Social Conflicts
- New portrait pieces
- Continue game after Game Over
- Tradition: Smoothsayer
- Tradition: Lovers of Wisdom
- Tradition: Hundred Schools Of Wisdom
- Tradition: Mercantilism
- Tradition: Whose land, his rule
Updated
- Character customization tooltips
- UI Scale Curve to linear instead of stepped
- "Not Implemented" texts removed from Bread & Circus and Light Mathemagic
- Crest texture aliasing
- AI’s ‘Handle Plans’ probability less drastic
- AI's ‘Select Plan’ has right Wars for AI to select
- AI Plan 'Fix Low Resources' made more eager to fix the situation by trading
- AI Plan 'Upgrade Building' checks resource situation
- AI appreciation of higher end resources increased in selecting what to produce
- AI Plan ‘Optimize Workers’ check on Steel shortage
- Warscore accumulation increased for capturing a fiefdom, decreased for killing units
Fixed
- Ranks: Back button moved off screen on some resolutions
- Clicking day/night cycle setting crashes the game
- Cementation process upgrade increases Crop production
- Slow Production spy mission missing description
- House member stuck in delegation for months at a targeted fiefdom
- Character with Recruit Spy title in Send delegation screen
- You can select to play the tutorial by pressing right mouse button
- Tutorial points to button that doesn't exist
- Gameplay settings not saved
- Army doesn't stop to intersection
- AI Plan 'Handle Idle Characters' gets stuck
Known Issues
- Added Traditions are marked Not Implemented (NI)
- UI scaling might cause some buttons to go outside the screen on some resolutions. To fix this, reduce the UI scaling percentage in Video Settings.
- Character customization images might fail to load occasionally. The UI still works and reopening the menu sometimes fixes the issue.
- Great Houses of Calderia Team -
