Emperial Knights Playtest update for 4 October 2023

Patch Note 5.0.8 - PVP added + monster ai

Patch Note 5.0.8 - PVP added + monster ai
Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PVP added just hit your friend if you are connected on same connection.. blocking works but ability powers are not friendly fire off yet.

Monster Ai for open world map in the next upcoming patch.

Emperial Knights Playtest Content Depot 1688631
