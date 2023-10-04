 Skip to content

Golfinite update for 4 October 2023

Patch v1.8.5

Patch v1.8.5 · Build 12358212

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for playing Golfinite! (And for letting me know about the giant line up of frogs on the fairway that you got that one time)

  • Fix issue on Grand Grove where if no water hazard was present, frogs would spawn along the center of the fairway.

