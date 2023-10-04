 Skip to content

Ortharion : The Last Battle update for 4 October 2023

0.1e

Share · View all patches · Build 12358204 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New content

  • Achievements for killing elites have been added to the game and can therefore be completed on Steam.

Balancing

  • Added talents to increase the maximum weight for the mage, ranger, warrior, acrobat, masochist, barbarian classes.
  • Added talents to increase the maximum weight % for mage, masochism, acrobat, barbarian.
  • Normal crafting skins and clothing: weight -50%.
  • Wood and transformed wood: Weight -25%.
  • Stone and processed ores: Weight -33%.

bug fix

  • The Resurrection Pillar can be accessed in the northwest of the Enchanted Mountains region.
  • Several orange dots on maps have been removed, as portals to change zones had been removed.
  • Modifications (with talents or equipment) to the number of traps/turret/summons are correctly taken into account directly on your skills in your action bar.
  • The sphere southwest of the Granock Citadel region no longer changes shape when moving it.
  • Chests remain visually closed when you move away from them when they have been opened before.
  • Elves no longer have problems turning towards you.
  • The player chest box column 3, row 4 on the first tab works correctly.
  • NPCs can no longer move the upgrade scroll table and chest within the guild.
  • Honeypots can be activated from inventory.
  • Honeypots are correctly consumed upon activation.

