New content
- Achievements for killing elites have been added to the game and can therefore be completed on Steam.
Balancing
- Added talents to increase the maximum weight for the mage, ranger, warrior, acrobat, masochist, barbarian classes.
- Added talents to increase the maximum weight % for mage, masochism, acrobat, barbarian.
- Normal crafting skins and clothing: weight -50%.
- Wood and transformed wood: Weight -25%.
- Stone and processed ores: Weight -33%.
bug fix
- The Resurrection Pillar can be accessed in the northwest of the Enchanted Mountains region.
- Several orange dots on maps have been removed, as portals to change zones had been removed.
- Modifications (with talents or equipment) to the number of traps/turret/summons are correctly taken into account directly on your skills in your action bar.
- The sphere southwest of the Granock Citadel region no longer changes shape when moving it.
- Chests remain visually closed when you move away from them when they have been opened before.
- Elves no longer have problems turning towards you.
- The player chest box column 3, row 4 on the first tab works correctly.
- NPCs can no longer move the upgrade scroll table and chest within the guild.
- Honeypots can be activated from inventory.
- Honeypots are correctly consumed upon activation.
Changed files in this update