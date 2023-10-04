Pride & Accomplishment

Hello everyone!

This is one of the last updates before the game leaves Early Access, so I wanted to get it out asap to discover any bugs that might happen with the new achievements!

Okay I'll tell you more later, I'm super busy getting the game ready!

Roope

Patchnotes:

v0.56

All Episodes:

Added achievements and made the replicator have items according to accomplished tasks

Added a “loading” icon when you restart or go back to the hub from pause menu

Fixed the players hitting their own worn masks when thrown

Fixed the edible items not having an effect on the player

Burned items appear sliiightly less darker

Hub:

Fixed the third episode save deletion not appearing if you have “merely” beaten the episode

Episode 1:

The enemies shouldn’t hesitate to pick up the kids anymore, at least not as long

Fixed the problem with enemies stopping following you when using the same set of stairs

Tried a thing for the bathroom that should allow the enemies more room to get out of there.

Another fix for the enemies weapons not being able to be picked up in certain situations

Fixed a lot of the item sprites appearing over the lake when thrown in

Fixed the issues with the microwave

The bucket now gets filled with water in the lake

Made it so the mop doesn’t fill the bucket with water when hit

The messy areas in the kitchen now take two hits to clean

Fixed the typewriter sprite not appearing correctly when still on the table

Added a sound effect for the toy chest

Fixed player characters being able to be thrown against the statue that has already been placed in the cellar

Episode 2:

Tried a fix for “that big green ghost” attacking you when he appears in a room

“That big green ghost” now has a censor bar on “THAT big green thing”

Fixed the elevator sprite disappearing at the bottom floor when “that big green ghost” is out there

Reduced the amount of particle effects in the blood elevators

Added a rumbling sound effect when the hotel starts to collapse

More general optimisation

Fixed the luggage trolleys sprites not showing correctly when destroyed by the cosplayers

Another try to add a delay the bikers instant melee attacks

Episode 3:

Made it more clear when you have washed the dishes enough

Added a censoring sheet for when the rooster and the dog meet…

Fixed the towtruck drivers sprite to represent the current dad design

Fixed the gifts being indestructible in the bonus

Episode 4: