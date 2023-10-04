Pride & Accomplishment

 Skip to content

Lakeview Cabin 2 update for 4 October 2023

Hello everyone!
This is one of the last updates before the game leaves Early Access, so I wanted to get it out asap to discover any bugs that might happen with the new achievements!

Okay I'll tell you more later, I'm super busy getting the game ready!

  • Roope

Patchnotes:

v0.56

All Episodes:

  • Added achievements and made the replicator have items according to accomplished tasks
  • Added a “loading” icon when you restart or go back to the hub from pause menu
  • Fixed the players hitting their own worn masks when thrown
  • Fixed the edible items not having an effect on the player
  • Burned items appear sliiightly less darker

Hub:

  • Fixed the third episode save deletion not appearing if you have “merely” beaten the episode

Episode 1:

  • The enemies shouldn’t hesitate to pick up the kids anymore, at least not as long
  • Fixed the problem with enemies stopping following you when using the same set of stairs
  • Tried a thing for the bathroom that should allow the enemies more room to get out of there.
  • Another fix for the enemies weapons not being able to be picked up in certain situations
  • Fixed a lot of the item sprites appearing over the lake when thrown in
  • Fixed the issues with the microwave
  • The bucket now gets filled with water in the lake
  • Made it so the mop doesn’t fill the bucket with water when hit
  • The messy areas in the kitchen now take two hits to clean
  • Fixed the typewriter sprite not appearing correctly when still on the table
  • Added a sound effect for the toy chest
  • Fixed player characters being able to be thrown against the statue that has already been placed in the cellar

Episode 2:

  • Tried a fix for “that big green ghost” attacking you when he appears in a room
  • “That big green ghost” now has a censor bar on “THAT big green thing”
  • Fixed the elevator sprite disappearing at the bottom floor when “that big green ghost” is out there
  • Reduced the amount of particle effects in the blood elevators
  • Added a rumbling sound effect when the hotel starts to collapse
  • More general optimisation
  • Fixed the luggage trolleys sprites not showing correctly when destroyed by the cosplayers
  • Another try to add a delay the bikers instant melee attacks

Episode 3:

  • Made it more clear when you have washed the dishes enough
  • Added a censoring sheet for when the rooster and the dog meet…
  • Fixed the towtruck drivers sprite to represent the current dad design
  • Fixed the gifts being indestructible in the bonus

Episode 4:

  • Added Frank
  • Made the melee weapons actually get destroyed when worn down
  • FINALLY fixed the tent and cargo interiors not working
  • Fixed an issue with the fiends that may have caused slowdown
  • Fixed an issue with enemy weapons not being pickable when they throw them away

