Pride & Accomplishment

Hello everyone!
This is one of the last updates before the game leaves Early Access, so I wanted to get it out asap to discover any bugs that might happen with the new achievements!
Okay I'll tell you more later, I'm super busy getting the game ready!
- Roope
Patchnotes:
v0.56
All Episodes:
- Added achievements and made the replicator have items according to accomplished tasks
- Added a “loading” icon when you restart or go back to the hub from pause menu
- Fixed the players hitting their own worn masks when thrown
- Fixed the edible items not having an effect on the player
- Burned items appear sliiightly less darker
Hub:
- Fixed the third episode save deletion not appearing if you have “merely” beaten the episode
Episode 1:
- The enemies shouldn’t hesitate to pick up the kids anymore, at least not as long
- Fixed the problem with enemies stopping following you when using the same set of stairs
- Tried a thing for the bathroom that should allow the enemies more room to get out of there.
- Another fix for the enemies weapons not being able to be picked up in certain situations
- Fixed a lot of the item sprites appearing over the lake when thrown in
- Fixed the issues with the microwave
- The bucket now gets filled with water in the lake
- Made it so the mop doesn’t fill the bucket with water when hit
- The messy areas in the kitchen now take two hits to clean
- Fixed the typewriter sprite not appearing correctly when still on the table
- Added a sound effect for the toy chest
- Fixed player characters being able to be thrown against the statue that has already been placed in the cellar
Episode 2:
- Tried a fix for “that big green ghost” attacking you when he appears in a room
- “That big green ghost” now has a censor bar on “THAT big green thing”
- Fixed the elevator sprite disappearing at the bottom floor when “that big green ghost” is out there
- Reduced the amount of particle effects in the blood elevators
- Added a rumbling sound effect when the hotel starts to collapse
- More general optimisation
- Fixed the luggage trolleys sprites not showing correctly when destroyed by the cosplayers
- Another try to add a delay the bikers instant melee attacks
Episode 3:
- Made it more clear when you have washed the dishes enough
- Added a censoring sheet for when the rooster and the dog meet…
- Fixed the towtruck drivers sprite to represent the current dad design
- Fixed the gifts being indestructible in the bonus
Episode 4:
- Added Frank
- Made the melee weapons actually get destroyed when worn down
- FINALLY fixed the tent and cargo interiors not working
- Fixed an issue with the fiends that may have caused slowdown
- Fixed an issue with enemy weapons not being pickable when they throw them away
