Expedition Agartha update for 4 October 2023

Shining and Bloodied Gold Weapon Effects

Expedition Agartha update for 4 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Expeditioners!

We’ve added a new Weapon Effect for you to uncover, the Shining Gold Weapon Effect! This weapon effect will be available as a bundle with the Mercenary Edition Upgrade, and the Ascended Edition Bundle.



Additionally, we wanted to thank all the players who have supported us through the Mercenary Edition Upgrade! To show our appreciation, all players who own the Mercenary Edition Upgrade will receive the Bloody Gold Weapon Effect, a bloodied version of the Shining Gold Weapon effect that you can use to dazzle and terrify your opponents. This weapon effect will only be available exclusively through the Mercenary Edition Upgrade.

As always, thank you for your continued support, and see you in the depths of Agartha.

