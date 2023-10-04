MAC support added!

Unfortunately, neither I nor the testers have a MAC available to test the full functionality, but the build should work. The only question is the executable file. If you have any problems with the MAC version of the game, then post in the corresponding thread on the community forum of the game with bugs and I will try to fix it as soon as possible!

Also, I finally fixed the bugs with incorrect languages on first launch. Now the game should immediately launch in the user's language.

Sincerely,

Faithy