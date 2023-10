Share · View all patches · Build 12358060 · Last edited 4 October 2023 – 23:09:18 UTC by Wendy

*Elements in the sidebar should no longer overlap other sidebar text at alternate resolutions

*Icons in the sidebar will now display tooltips with more information on what they are

*The map in the sidebar is now clickable, and has replaced the “Expand Map” link

*Other various sidebar formatting improvements/fixes