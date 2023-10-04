 Skip to content

The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 4 October 2023

The Wall Mustn't Fall 1.0 Released

Took a while, but we're finally here.

Thanks to everyone who made suggestions and submitted bug reports. Without you guys, I have no idea what the entire process would have looked like.

So yeah, game's out. Maybe there will be some new players.

