 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

It's a Gluttonous Life update for 4 October 2023

Update Notes for Version a0.34.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12357982 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You can now make some money by milking Bessie.
  • Added milking minigame for Bessie.
  • If you're inside of Bessie, you can now see her getting milked between 7 and 8 AM, as well as between 8 and 9 PM.
  • If you haven't seen a character for several days, they will now ask where you've been.
  • If your roommate hasn't seen you for over two weeks and has at least a somewhat good opinion of you, they won't ask you to pay rent for the time you were gone.
  • Minor fixes.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2478731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link