- You can now make some money by milking Bessie.
- Added milking minigame for Bessie.
- If you're inside of Bessie, you can now see her getting milked between 7 and 8 AM, as well as between 8 and 9 PM.
- If you haven't seen a character for several days, they will now ask where you've been.
- If your roommate hasn't seen you for over two weeks and has at least a somewhat good opinion of you, they won't ask you to pay rent for the time you were gone.
- Minor fixes.
It's a Gluttonous Life update for 4 October 2023
Update Notes for Version a0.34.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2478731
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update