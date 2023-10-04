The Bone Mines are out!

v0.4.0
- New region: Bone Mines
- New region: Sheep Fields
- In-game leaderboards
- 4 new class abilities
- New enemies
- Two new bosses
- New armors
- New weapons
- New mounts
- New legacy marks
- New crafting recipes
- New ore nodes and tree types
- New quest lines for the Bone Mines
- New merchant and quest NPCs
- New dye
- Doubled stack size for bank slots
- Added purchaseable bank tabs
- A new group of forest critters have found homes in woodcutting trees!
- Added an 'Abilities' UI to the dashboard. Ability descriptions and cooldowns can be viewed here. Values are updated depending on gear/stats/level
- Crafting UI and recipes now show skill level requirements
- Updated controls for mobile
- New control options for mobile: Includes custom button positioning, resizing, aim assist indicators
- Added an option for mobile to allow original controls style
- Added new hotkeys for looting and swinging on PC
- Added mount sound effects for specific mount types
- Updated Freeze ability: Deals damage and freezes the first enemy hit. Frozen targets take bonus damage and are freed after one hit
- Updated animation speed for Thousand Knives
- Added sound effects for multiple spells
- Added ambience and looping music for starter zone
- Added options to set favorite server and favorite character
- Added party roll for dropped mounts
- Added world announcement for rare mount drops
- Taking damage now interrupts mount and spell channeling
- Fixed an issue that caused party HUD to not show correct values
- Fixed an issue with party need/greed rolls
- Fixed an issue that caused spell graphics to rotate incorrectly
- Fixed an issue that caused fragile recipes to have infinite uses
- Fixed an issue that would cause mobs to bug when dropping aggro
- Fixed an issue where mounts acquired through drops would be lost
- Fixed an issue where equipment details UI would stay open after inspecting another player
- Fixed an issue with player instances that could cause a memory leak
- Various improvements to crafting UI
- Various guild fixes
- Renamed 'NPC' (grieving father) to Tyman
- Misc bug fixes
Changed depots in developing branch