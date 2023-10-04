 Skip to content

Heartwood Online update for 4 October 2023

The Bone Mines are out!

Last edited by Wendy

v0.4.0

  • New region: Bone Mines
  • New region: Sheep Fields
  • In-game leaderboards
  • 4 new class abilities
  • New enemies
  • Two new bosses
  • New armors
  • New weapons
  • New mounts
  • New legacy marks
  • New crafting recipes
  • New ore nodes and tree types
  • New quest lines for the Bone Mines
  • New merchant and quest NPCs
  • New dye
  • Doubled stack size for bank slots
  • Added purchaseable bank tabs
  • A new group of forest critters have found homes in woodcutting trees!
  • Added an 'Abilities' UI to the dashboard. Ability descriptions and cooldowns can be viewed here. Values are updated depending on gear/stats/level
  • Crafting UI and recipes now show skill level requirements
  • Updated controls for mobile
  • New control options for mobile: Includes custom button positioning, resizing, aim assist indicators
  • Added an option for mobile to allow original controls style
  • Added new hotkeys for looting and swinging on PC
  • Added mount sound effects for specific mount types
  • Updated Freeze ability: Deals damage and freezes the first enemy hit. Frozen targets take bonus damage and are freed after one hit
  • Updated animation speed for Thousand Knives
  • Added sound effects for multiple spells
  • Added ambience and looping music for starter zone
  • Added options to set favorite server and favorite character
  • Added party roll for dropped mounts
  • Added world announcement for rare mount drops
  • Taking damage now interrupts mount and spell channeling
  • Fixed an issue that caused party HUD to not show correct values
  • Fixed an issue with party need/greed rolls
  • Fixed an issue that caused spell graphics to rotate incorrectly
  • Fixed an issue that caused fragile recipes to have infinite uses
  • Fixed an issue that would cause mobs to bug when dropping aggro
  • Fixed an issue where mounts acquired through drops would be lost
  • Fixed an issue where equipment details UI would stay open after inspecting another player
  • Fixed an issue with player instances that could cause a memory leak
  • Various improvements to crafting UI
  • Various guild fixes
  • Renamed 'NPC' (grieving father) to Tyman
  • Misc bug fixes

