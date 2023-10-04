Hello
In this little update we revised the (Quick Start) component implementation
Also, we did more tests.
Thanks!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello
In this little update we revised the (Quick Start) component implementation
Also, we did more tests.
Thanks!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update