Hotfix 1.5

Performance
- Applied the performance enhancements from projectiles to souls and trinkets
- Improved the performance of all artifacts
Balance
- Decreased the number of souls needed to level to 20
- Increased the number of souls needed to level past 30
- Fire Sprite: Projectile Life 75 -> 300
- Porcupine: Projectile Life 45 -> 60
- Adjusted the enemy spawn rates
- Basic slimes no longer spawn after 5 minutes
- Soul Base Pickup Range: 60 -> 80
Fixes
- Fixed Eldritch Cascade not working
- Fixed Player’s bullet doubling hitting enemies
Changed files in this update