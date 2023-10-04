 Skip to content

Eldritch Exterminators update for 4 October 2023

Hotfix 1.5

Hotfix 1.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Performance

  • Applied the performance enhancements from projectiles to souls and trinkets
  • Improved the performance of all artifacts

Balance

  • Decreased the number of souls needed to level to 20
  • Increased the number of souls needed to level past 30
  • Fire Sprite: Projectile Life 75 -> 300
  • Porcupine: Projectile Life 45 -> 60
  • Adjusted the enemy spawn rates
  • Basic slimes no longer spawn after 5 minutes
  • Soul Base Pickup Range: 60 -> 80

Fixes

  • Fixed Eldritch Cascade not working
  • Fixed Player’s bullet doubling hitting enemies

