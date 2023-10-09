Update - Main Quest Continued, Storms, And More

Main Quest Act 2
The second part of the main quest. If you have completed act 1, you will now be able to continue where you left off.
Storms
Storms can now occasionally occur. If you do not wish to play while it is storming, find a place to rest such as a bed or campfire.
More at-sea points of interest
More things can now be found at sea. Some useful such as npcs on ships, and some more cosmetic such as rocky outcroppings.
Ship Mechanic Changes
You can now set exactly how far your sails are lowered, allowing more control over your speed. You can also slowly turn your ship while stationary from the helm.
There is now a constant wind direction that you can take advantage of for a slight speed boost while sailing. Use the flag on the ship to determine what direction the wind is blowing. You do not receive any disadvantage for sailing against the wind.
Additionally, there are a few cosmetic additions such as sounds and water splashes while sailing.
Dodge
As an alternative to block and parry, you now have a dodge ability to avoid incoming damage if timed correctly. You can activate dodge by pressing ctrl on the keyboard or right bumper on the gamepad.
Changes
- Added act 2 of the main quest.
- Added new weapons and points of interest.
- Added stormy weather that can occur occasionally.
- Added rocky outcroppings, shipwrecks and other content that can be found at sea.
- Added new fisherman and sailor NPC ships.
- Ships now get a slight boost in speed if sailing with the direction of the wind. The wind direction is indicated by a red flag on the ship.
- Raising and lowering sails is now continuous, allowing you more control over how fast ships move.
- You can now turn ships slightly while they are stationary.
- Added controller vibrations.
- Added a spyglass item that allows you to look into the distance.
- Added a chronometer item that you can use to tell the time of day.
- Added a new marshland village island type.
- Added new Witch Doctor merchant.
- Added a dodge action (ctrl by default). This gives you a few frames of invincibility at the cost of some stamina.
- Added seagulls that fly around above islands and at sea. These are cosmetic only and cannot be damaged.
- Added additional sounds and splash particles to ships while sailing.
- Added new ship decorations.
- Add more interesting effects to some potions and meals to make them more useful.
- NPCs now turn toward you when you talk to them.
- Added white truffle mushrooms to more caves.
- Reduced the amount of white truffles required in some recipes.
- Increased bow damage at tier 4 and 5 rarities.
- Increasing mining experience gained from some ores.
- You no longer start knowing all pickaxe rarities. Instead, you can buy them from the blacksmith and prospector merchants.
- Reduced health of some animals at higher world tiers.
- Sea scholar NPCs are now tougher, reducing the chance of accidentally killing them.
- Added dark fog effect to cave entrance visuals.
- Reduced movement speed slightly while swinging weapons.
- Added a new attack speed stat to the stats screen.
- Adjusted some recipe requirements.
- Fixed players getting moved strangely (and possibly launched into the air) on ships sometimes. (Technical: This was related to when the world shifts its floating origin).
- Fixed some typos.
- Fixed navigation on an outpost island that was missing it.
- Fixed subtitles of new game cinematic being cut off in wide aspect ratios.
- Fixed yellow frog having the wrong death model.
- Fixed a bug where strong stamina potion recipes wouldn't drop.
- Fixed some descriptions of food items.
- Four legged creatures are now less likely to orient wrongly on the ground.
- Fixed an issue where the Scepter of Servitude could freeze or poison its servants, causing them to be disloyal.
- Fixed some exploits in caves and dungeons where you could get out of the level bounds.
- The lever in the trial of orbs will now open the statue hand no matter which direction it is flipped.
- Fixed an issue where you couldn't interact with the center part of a treasure chest.
- Fixed an issue in the catacombs where you could jump over a wall you weren't supposed to.
- Fixed gamepad trigger not working exactly right with handheld usable items.
- Fixed Marauder's Scout NPC clipping into the rug at a seaport.
- Increased the interact range of some items to make them easier to pick up.
- Added some new dungeon dressing to some areas.
- Fixed pickaxe slightly floating in the home island bear cave.
- Reduced the recipe requirements for the sandy bed.
- Fixed pirate cook having the wrong death model, resulting in his mullet disappearing upon death.
- No longer show a white square when rebinding to an unknown mouse button.
- Fixed ps4 controllers navigating loot windows too quickly.
- Fixed overlapping text in a message in a bottle.
- Some geometry fixes (stuck spots, object swithout colliders, etc).
- Items in your inventory or placed on a ship are no longer permanently lost if they fail to load due to reverting to reverting to this version of the game or newer.
- Wolf npcs orient to slope constrained to the x axis so they don't tilt sideways.
- Added new music when you wake up at the first camp.
- Increased the volume of wind on some islands during the day.
- Fixed an issue with the ship in the Mad King's Shipwreck having a push and retrieve interaction option.
- Fixed an issue where you could attack the Acolyte of Darkness through a portcullis and he couldn't reach you.
Changed files in this update