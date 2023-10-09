Update - Main Quest Continued, Storms, And More

Main Quest Act 2

The second part of the main quest. If you have completed act 1, you will now be able to continue where you left off.

Storms

Storms can now occasionally occur. If you do not wish to play while it is storming, find a place to rest such as a bed or campfire.

More at-sea points of interest

More things can now be found at sea. Some useful such as npcs on ships, and some more cosmetic such as rocky outcroppings.

Ship Mechanic Changes

You can now set exactly how far your sails are lowered, allowing more control over your speed. You can also slowly turn your ship while stationary from the helm.

There is now a constant wind direction that you can take advantage of for a slight speed boost while sailing. Use the flag on the ship to determine what direction the wind is blowing. You do not receive any disadvantage for sailing against the wind.

Additionally, there are a few cosmetic additions such as sounds and water splashes while sailing.

Dodge

As an alternative to block and parry, you now have a dodge ability to avoid incoming damage if timed correctly. You can activate dodge by pressing ctrl on the keyboard or right bumper on the gamepad.

Changes