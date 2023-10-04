[NEWS] 2.0.10 patch release available!

Improve ingame performances Add Inputs touch event Remove F12 shortcut to quit game (use alt+F4 instead) On level up, don't display statistics that doesn't apply to the hero Level up window: diplay window always at the same Y position No more wait when status effect doesn't apply in battle No more wait when effect common reaction is instant commands in battles Don't display affected status icon if it doesn't have any picture Fusion status message into just one for every target affected
Fixes:
Engine crash if model hero map object set to none Poison, burnt status should at least inflict 1 by default Example game chest in tent not giving a potion Weird camera small behaviour Skills/Items description: no display decimals on damages Centered Picture2D with reverse is not centered Status effect skip only apply when trying to remove status Battles miss damage repeated visually if several enemies target Correct error message when wrong element res ID Battle for ennemies selection, left and right arrow are reverted Status issue when missing or not first effect No sprite object cannot be triggered at 0,0 Try fix battler move not always correct on final position* Switch texture command: problem with empty textures
