后汉稽异录 - Obscure Chronicle of Dynasty update for 4 October 2023

《后汉稽异录》V0.965小型更新

Share · View all patches · Build 12357579 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

【功能】重制了「神工」特性的效果。
【平衡】增强了浮图弩骑的威力。
【补完】调整了教程的内容。
【补完】调整了简易教程的内容。
【修正】修正了音乐鉴赏未收录某些BGM的错误。
【修正】修正了部分敌军败退对话异常的错误。

