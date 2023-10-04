v1.4.1.5 Stable | Campaign Preview V1.5

Greetings, Captain!

We've been posting regular updates on the Experimental Branch since in the last month, and we're finally happy to push this major update to the Stable Branch! As you'll be aware if you've been following us on the Experimental Branch, the new update adds the Squadron System, allowing you to pay to have companions around. Challenges have been reworked and re-scored as some of them have been imbalanced and had their score milestones break over the changes we made to the game since they were made, and crew members now also get traits that modify their behavior.

There are other major overhauls regarding visual effects, support powers, currency, aircraft behavior, weather, supplies, assault groups, targets, and we have the Wildcat. All of this, we've detailed and talked about in previous changelogs and Developer's Diaries, and the changes between the two stable builds are quite a lot in number, with the below changelog representing only the differences since the previous Experimental Build. If you haven't been following us on the Experimental Branch and would like to catch up, please refer to our earlier Developer's Diaries and Experimental Branch changelogs.

Overall, we're happy with how far Boat Crew has come with this update, and will be resuming our Developer's Diaries while working on an even larger major update that should set all the progression mechanics that have been incomplete so far in place. We'll be talking a lot more about what is to come soon, so stay tuned and also let us know what your impressions are, whether on our Discord channel or the Steam forums. We answer each question and comment as best as we can.

Good luck out there!

T.T.

v1.4.1.5 Stable

Changes

The groups of air units spawned by the threat system are now spawned by tier.

Reduced threat gain by about 25% for all triggers.

Reduced intentional kamikaze spawn rate from 15% to 5%.

Added point velocity based reactive force on top of buoyancy to make the boat ride feel better.

Rebalanced challenges.

Bug Fixes