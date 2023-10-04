Update v0.7.2

Thanks for checking out the game and reporting all the issues you've been seeing! This update fixes up a bunch of big and small issue and introduces a format change to the chunk saving and network transmission to speed things up for slower connections to reduce artifacts and whatnot. See full notes below, and please continue to report any weirdness you see!
Please make sure you and your friends all update to this version so you can keep playing together!
Balance:
- Slightly reduced hostile creature count at night
- Increased hunger/thirst levels when respawning to make it a bit easier to get to camp and continue surviving
- Removed bedroll given on respawn
Fixes:
- Fixed error case in the game's world that causes joining clients to error out and then eventually time out
- Fixed item repair interaction breaking when complete in certain cases
- Fixed item repair not working at all on clients
- Fixed item repair on grinding wheel stand not working
- Fixed crafting animation breaking if last small stone breaks with more recipes queued
- Fixed "unexpected error" when the game autosaves after waking up if there is at least one other player in the game
- Fixed copper alembic not being placeable
- Fixed host autosaving before all players have been transitioned to awake state, causing any loads from that save to think the client players are asleep with regards to showing nearby item labels and other functions
- Fixed some various error cases with a tool when harvesting
- Fixed missing physics information for hand cart wheels and rims causing them to disappear when dropped and subsequently corrupting any subsequent save
- Fixed error when attempting to place buildings rapidly on clients before the host acknowledges a correct placement
- Fixed conversation dialogs not behaving properly in certain paths, for example not being able to give slime sample to Elric due to repeating initial message
- Fixed missing translation for news title on the main menu screen
- Fixed double processing of items in item inventories placed on the ground like the backpack, sometimes causing errors when items fully decay
- Fixed lying down sometimes starting and stopping immediately causing a lengthy animation if you are just at the edge of the range of the bedroll
- Fixed Blight clouds not being reflected in the water
- Fixed some text in buttons wrapping weirdly in other languages
Performance:
- Greatly reduced amount of update network messages sent to client players for container buildings like the rain catcher or soaking basin
Other changes:
- Reduced chunk texture mapping resolution by 0.5x to vastly reduce chunk size when being saved to disk and sent over the network. Chunks were around 1mb each before, now around 0.3mb. Old saves should still function fine, existing chunks will be resized to be smaller when re-saved. Should help with some texture artifacts appearing on the terrain with certain connection speeds
- Added version checking when querying games from friends so that you can only join games that are the same version. v0.7.1 clients will be blocked from joining v0.7.2 games but won't get an obvious message
- Added extra timeout duration for joining a game if there is a lot of data to load, should reduce the instances of timeout messages when trying to join a game
- Timeout settings for regular requests and join requests are now in the game's settings file
- Added button that links to a form to allow you to request playtest access for your friends
