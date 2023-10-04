Update v0.7.2

Thanks for checking out the game and reporting all the issues you've been seeing! This update fixes up a bunch of big and small issue and introduces a format change to the chunk saving and network transmission to speed things up for slower connections to reduce artifacts and whatnot. See full notes below, and please continue to report any weirdness you see!

Please make sure you and your friends all update to this version so you can keep playing together!

Balance:

Slightly reduced hostile creature count at night

Increased hunger/thirst levels when respawning to make it a bit easier to get to camp and continue surviving

Removed bedroll given on respawn

Fixes:

Fixed error case in the game's world that causes joining clients to error out and then eventually time out

Fixed item repair interaction breaking when complete in certain cases

Fixed item repair not working at all on clients

Fixed item repair on grinding wheel stand not working

Fixed crafting animation breaking if last small stone breaks with more recipes queued

Fixed "unexpected error" when the game autosaves after waking up if there is at least one other player in the game

Fixed copper alembic not being placeable

Fixed host autosaving before all players have been transitioned to awake state, causing any loads from that save to think the client players are asleep with regards to showing nearby item labels and other functions

Fixed some various error cases with a tool when harvesting

Fixed missing physics information for hand cart wheels and rims causing them to disappear when dropped and subsequently corrupting any subsequent save

Fixed error when attempting to place buildings rapidly on clients before the host acknowledges a correct placement

Fixed conversation dialogs not behaving properly in certain paths, for example not being able to give slime sample to Elric due to repeating initial message

Fixed missing translation for news title on the main menu screen

Fixed double processing of items in item inventories placed on the ground like the backpack, sometimes causing errors when items fully decay

Fixed lying down sometimes starting and stopping immediately causing a lengthy animation if you are just at the edge of the range of the bedroll

Fixed Blight clouds not being reflected in the water

Fixed some text in buttons wrapping weirdly in other languages

Performance:

Greatly reduced amount of update network messages sent to client players for container buildings like the rain catcher or soaking basin

Other changes: