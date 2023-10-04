 Skip to content

M.E.A.T. Veterans update for 4 October 2023

Patch 0.25

Patch 0.25 · Build 12357526

0.25
[NEW]
-Changing loadout in mid-game TDM & DM is now possible.

[FIXED]
-Chat in game was covering Pause Menu buttons.
-There was a chance for AI to spawn inside the building on Deathmatch.
-Tomahawk collider was blocking players to pass-through when dropped on the ground.

[CHANGES]
-Shotgun balance: Increased bullets fired in one shot 2 > 4.
-Disabled Slon's music in game.
-Ranking: "Score" field has been extended to fit higher numbers.
-Instruction is showing only on first game launch. To bring it back you might need to delete Cache "MessageShown".

