Patch 0.25

0.25

[NEW]

-Changing loadout in mid-game TDM & DM is now possible.

[FIXED]

-Chat in game was covering Pause Menu buttons.

-There was a chance for AI to spawn inside the building on Deathmatch.

-Tomahawk collider was blocking players to pass-through when dropped on the ground.

[CHANGES]

-Shotgun balance: Increased bullets fired in one shot 2 > 4.

-Disabled Slon's music in game.

-Ranking: "Score" field has been extended to fit higher numbers.

-Instruction is showing only on first game launch. To bring it back you might need to delete Cache "MessageShown".