Patch 0.25

0.25
[NEW]
-Changing loadout in mid-game TDM & DM is now possible.
[FIXED]
-Chat in game was covering Pause Menu buttons.
-There was a chance for AI to spawn inside the building on Deathmatch.
-Tomahawk collider was blocking players to pass-through when dropped on the ground.
[CHANGES]
-Shotgun balance: Increased bullets fired in one shot 2 > 4.
-Disabled Slon's music in game.
-Ranking: "Score" field has been extended to fit higher numbers.
-Instruction is showing only on first game launch. To bring it back you might need to delete Cache "MessageShown".
Changed files in this update