Dinky Guardians update for 4 October 2023

v1.04 - 04/10/2023 20:17

Build 12357488

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added ability to Move/Refund Mining Machine, Fracking Machine, and Power Generator
  • Fixed issues with Gamepad on-screen Keyboard
  • Fixed some RPC errors
  • Fixed strange issue on StatisticsSystem with some invalid CarryObjectSO
  • Fixed issue when researching Entropy Machine
  • Fixed error with ExperiencePellet destroying self

