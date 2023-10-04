- Added ability to Move/Refund Mining Machine, Fracking Machine, and Power Generator
- Fixed issues with Gamepad on-screen Keyboard
- Fixed some RPC errors
- Fixed strange issue on StatisticsSystem with some invalid CarryObjectSO
- Fixed issue when researching Entropy Machine
- Fixed error with ExperiencePellet destroying self
Dinky Guardians update for 4 October 2023
v1.04 - 04/10/2023 20:17
Patchnotes via Steam Community
