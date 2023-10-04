Release 2023.3.3 is Now Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 12357366 · Last edited 4 October 2023 – 22:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

VRChat 2023.3.3 is out now on all platforms!

It's compatible with previous versions.

Click the version number above to see the full patch notes, or just watch our Video Patchnotes!

Included in this update:

World Preloading! Click on a world, click "Preload", and you can download the world without joining, allowing super fast joining once you're ready.

Click on a world, click "Preload", and you can download the world without joining, allowing super fast joining once you're ready. Group Timelines , which shows all the announcements from your groups in chronological order!

, which shows all the announcements from your groups in chronological order! Content Gating Labels , which will allow you to filter out content you don't want to see in an upcoming update. Check out our blog post for more info!

, which will allow you to filter out content you don't want to see in an upcoming update. Check out our blog post for more info! Language Detection , which swaps VRChat to the appropriate UI language if its available for you!

, which swaps VRChat to the appropriate UI language if its available for you! A bunch of performance improvements across the board!

Check out the patch notes for the full coverage.

Don't forget to send in your submission for Spookality! From September 25th to October 16th, you can submit your most unsettling avatars and bizarre worlds for consideration.

We will feature the best submissions in a temporary Spookality World Row and a special Avatar Pedestal which will be added to the VRChat Home World, available on October 20th!