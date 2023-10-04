 Skip to content

美利坚英雄传说：第二次革命战争 The Heroic Legend of America: Second Revolutionary War update for 4 October 2023

v0.4.8.1

v0.4.8.1

Build 12357344 · Last edited by Wendy

The bug of the new content has been fixed.

New support system: A good partner has a support effect, and by improving the relationship through dialogue, the support effect will increase.

