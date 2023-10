Share · View all patches · Build 12357301 · Last edited 4 October 2023 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Another stop gap patch, still cook'n 🍳 but ːsteamhappyː

All 90+ Achievements that have been Added are Completable

Most of the VO is done

+another round of general work/polish

almost ready to make a major update post

just doing more passes of polish/bug fixing

and have a couple more requested features to finish

If you like the content please consider leaving a review

thank you and cheers!