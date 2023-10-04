Lootun 0.9.1

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
0.9.1 Changelog 04.10.23
General:
- Introduced a new "Build Card" menu that can be accessed from the Equipment Menu which gives an overview of a characters build / equipment for the purpose of sharing builds.
Quality of Life:
- Added the ability to Lock or Unlock all the attributes of an item at the same time.
- Added additional Gem Storage filter options in addition to a warning indicator when the current filter setup is invalid.
- Introduced a new Craft that will fully upgrade an Items Paragon Level, Reinforcement Level and Blessed status.
Balance:
- Removed the additional cost of unlocking a Nemesis Attribute.
- Increased the amount of Soul Wood obtained by Scrapping Items.
- Soul Tools now provide an increased chance to find Soul Materials.
- Consuming Staff now only removes Barrier when a Skill is cast.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a sync issue that could occur with Character Loadouts.
- Fixed a bug with Character Loadouts that applied more than 1 Unique Item to be equipped at the same time.
- Fixed a bug where the Demonic Spaulder effect would not apply to Skill using the "Random" Auto Target Mode.
- Fixed a bug where the Orcish Rival Achievement had the wrong description.
- Fixed a bug where Enchants that proc Skills could stop functioning in combat.
- Fixed a bug where Flask of Barrier did not work correctly in Raids.
- Updated the Meteor Strike ability description to better reflect its effect.
