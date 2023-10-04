 Skip to content

Lootun update for 4 October 2023

Lootun 0.9.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12357188 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.9.1 Changelog 04.10.23

General:

  • Introduced a new "Build Card" menu that can be accessed from the Equipment Menu which gives an overview of a characters build / equipment for the purpose of sharing builds.

Quality of Life:

  • Added the ability to Lock or Unlock all the attributes of an item at the same time.
  • Added additional Gem Storage filter options in addition to a warning indicator when the current filter setup is invalid.
  • Introduced a new Craft that will fully upgrade an Items Paragon Level, Reinforcement Level and Blessed status.

Balance:

  • Removed the additional cost of unlocking a Nemesis Attribute.
  • Increased the amount of Soul Wood obtained by Scrapping Items.
  • Soul Tools now provide an increased chance to find Soul Materials.
  • Consuming Staff now only removes Barrier when a Skill is cast.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a sync issue that could occur with Character Loadouts.
  • Fixed a bug with Character Loadouts that applied more than 1 Unique Item to be equipped at the same time.
  • Fixed a bug where the Demonic Spaulder effect would not apply to Skill using the "Random" Auto Target Mode.
  • Fixed a bug where the Orcish Rival Achievement had the wrong description.
  • Fixed a bug where Enchants that proc Skills could stop functioning in combat.
  • Fixed a bug where Flask of Barrier did not work correctly in Raids.
  • Updated the Meteor Strike ability description to better reflect its effect.

Changed files in this update

