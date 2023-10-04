 Skip to content

Chicken Journey update for 4 October 2023

Update 1.0.5862

Update 1.0.5862 · Build 12357181

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy!

We just updated the game with few things:

  • Dutch localization
  • Greatly reduced loading times between levels
  • Optimized snow effect
  • “Forest Voice” newspaper

