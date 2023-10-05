Sipho 1.0.0 f6 hotfix is now live!

Hello all,
We have a small batch of hotfixes from recent feedback. Some have reported controller auto-detection not working, so we added an option to override input detection mode. It can be found in the Options menu.
We notice a lot of runs end after the first boss - enemies are noticeably more aggresive there and gang up on the player. As a temporary solution we have tweaked their aggresiveness and range of detection to be lower - making them less likely to gang up on the player. Let's see how this goes.
Caltroper is one of the newest Zooids who is quite hard to control. These changes make it a bit more predictable by pre-penetrating objects without obstruction of movement. Old behavior was that they would bounce-off for single frame and penetrate on the next one.
Version 1.0.0f6
- Caltrops penetrate things one frame ahead of time which prevents them getting physics reaction forces and bouncing off penetrated objects
- Caltrops do not immediately die when penetration expires
- Skin Flower has more accurate colliders
- Add DPad defaults for growth mode picking zooid category to grow - those were unused and are kind of nice. Always rebindable in Options menu
- Add input detection mode to allow overriding automatic input type
- Do not unparent objects when they're about to be destroyed as part of scene unloading - just some game-log santiziation
- Clamp caltrop pull force after 5 seconds - fixes some crazy scenarios where caltrops no longer collide due to huge forces acting on them
Version 1.0.0f5
- Enemies after first boss are bit more chill
- Final boss now enrages properly and does a bit more to survive
- Reschedule path if Sipho radius changes
- Slow down time earlier in transition effects so the game doesn't play while while is about to be chomped on
- Fix respawning in Aquarium sometimes setting overshot values to transition and time effects
- Make relaxed peapod a bit stiffer in distance constraining
- Buginis Guard doesn't aggro immediately when passing by
- Greatly reduce number of unintentionally destroyed poolables - a slight performance improvement
- Puffer projectiles are not containable in Voider
- Fix deep rocks showing up in growth mode incorrectly - various boss arenas had weird black shadows from deep decorations that were close to the surface
- Add cursor lock to window option to gameplay options
- Append extra zooid info when hovering grown zooid and holding Alt key
- Don't destroy on load Time Master
