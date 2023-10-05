Sipho 1.0.0 f6 hotfix is now live!

Hello all,

We have a small batch of hotfixes from recent feedback. Some have reported controller auto-detection not working, so we added an option to override input detection mode. It can be found in the Options menu.

We notice a lot of runs end after the first boss - enemies are noticeably more aggresive there and gang up on the player. As a temporary solution we have tweaked their aggresiveness and range of detection to be lower - making them less likely to gang up on the player. Let's see how this goes.

Caltroper is one of the newest Zooids who is quite hard to control. These changes make it a bit more predictable by pre-penetrating objects without obstruction of movement. Old behavior was that they would bounce-off for single frame and penetrate on the next one.

Version 1.0.0f6

Caltrops penetrate things one frame ahead of time which prevents them getting physics reaction forces and bouncing off penetrated objects

Caltrops do not immediately die when penetration expires

Skin Flower has more accurate colliders

Add DPad defaults for growth mode picking zooid category to grow - those were unused and are kind of nice. Always rebindable in Options menu

Add input detection mode to allow overriding automatic input type

Do not unparent objects when they're about to be destroyed as part of scene unloading - just some game-log santiziation

Clamp caltrop pull force after 5 seconds - fixes some crazy scenarios where caltrops no longer collide due to huge forces acting on them

Version 1.0.0f5