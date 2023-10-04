v0.3.4 - Patch Notes + Info

Hey all,
Before I get into v0.3.4's patch notes here is a rundown of what is happening:
MULTIPLAYER HAS BEEN DISABLED DUE TO:
- A very critical issue that has been discovered.
- A new system is being implemented to replace the old one, which requires maintenance and re-writing of major networking and multiplayer features.
Multiplayer will be disabled for several days while I work on v0.3.35, additionally the planned content update for the inventory has been delayed to next week while I work on multiplayer.
While multiplayer is disabled, you will not be able to create or join lobbies. Single player is functional.
Patch Notes
- Fixed a critical bug that prevented the clients from being able to deal damage to zombies sometimes.
- Fixed a critical bug that prevented servers from not showing up sometimes in the server browser list.
- Fixed a critical bug where attachment functionality for buying and integrating attachments for weapons would not function correctly (certain sights were not being spawned in at the right locations and aim points were not correctly aligned or configured).
- Fixed a bug where a pickup truck had no collision mesh and could be walked through by the player.
- Fixed a bug with the T-15 Red Dot Sight, where the aim points were too low.
- Fixed a bug where when trying to join an in-game session, the Joining screen would not be destroyed.
Changed files in this update