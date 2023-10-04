v0.3.4 - Patch Notes + Info

Share · View all patches · Build 12357152 · Last edited 4 October 2023 – 18:52:09 UTC by Wendy

Hey all,

Before I get into v0.3.4's patch notes here is a rundown of what is happening:

MULTIPLAYER HAS BEEN DISABLED DUE TO:

A very critical issue that has been discovered.

A new system is being implemented to replace the old one, which requires maintenance and re-writing of major networking and multiplayer features.

Multiplayer will be disabled for several days while I work on v0.3.35, additionally the planned content update for the inventory has been delayed to next week while I work on multiplayer.

While multiplayer is disabled, you will not be able to create or join lobbies. Single player is functional.

Patch Notes