 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lichenvale update for 4 October 2023

Power Overwhelming - Patch 1.3.0 is out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 12357129 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Player feedback is really important and I've decided to implement some balancing changes in regards to it. Patch 1.3.0 brings new features, balance changes and bugfixes.

FEATURES
  • Red Power Orb now additionally gives permanent 10% additive melee damage increase per pickup.
  • Purple Power Orb now additionally gives permanent 10% additive spell damage increase per pickup.

(There are in total 5 power orbs of each type across levels for total of 50% increased melee & spell damage.)

BALANCE CHANGES
  • Reduced the amount of enemies across levels 4-6.
  • Increased spawn delays of enemies across levels 4-6.
  • Added more health potions across levels 4-6.
  • Added Red and Purple Power Orbs on level 4.
  • Increased cooldown of Werewolf Brute's pounce and bite attacks.
  • Increased Medusa's health by 100.
  • Increased Skeleton King's health by 200.
  • Fireball's radius is slightly increased.
FIXES
  • Fixed an issue where player would start new level on normal difficulty with 50% health at most.
  • Fixed an issue where player would get stuck in spike / lava pits with no way out.
  • Enemies will no longer get confused when coming from out of bounds areas on level 4.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1432381 Depot 1432381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1432382 Depot 1432382
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link