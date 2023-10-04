 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 4 October 2023

Patch v0.6.1.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a message when an employee increases level.
  • We've changed the system of orders from tables to give more control over them.
  • Trends now get updated every Monday in next update.
  • Fixed a bug that caused turkeys to disappear.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused the magic brooms to be stuck.
  • A bug has been fixed that caused that when loading a game, drinks would appear to be aging in slots without an aging barrel.
  • Improvements in the light system of the tavern.
  • Now the employee's skills have an info tooltip when playing with a controller.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused fences to load with a random direction when playing with a controller.
  • Fixed a bug with the two-player room rental interface that caused the panel to not display information.
  • Localization has been updated.

Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
