- Added a message when an employee increases level.
- We've changed the system of orders from tables to give more control over them.
- Trends now get updated every Monday in next update.
- Fixed a bug that caused turkeys to disappear.
- We have fixed a bug that caused the magic brooms to be stuck.
- A bug has been fixed that caused that when loading a game, drinks would appear to be aging in slots without an aging barrel.
- Improvements in the light system of the tavern.
- Now the employee's skills have an info tooltip when playing with a controller.
- We have fixed a bug that caused fences to load with a random direction when playing with a controller.
- Fixed a bug with the two-player room rental interface that caused the panel to not display information.
- Localization has been updated.
Travellers Rest update for 4 October 2023
Patch v0.6.1.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
