Application Data Update and Server Maintenance Notice

◇Date & Time

[PDT] 10/04/2023 22:00 – 10/05/2023 01:00 [Scheduled]

[CEST10/05/2023 07:00 – 10/05/2023 10:00 [Scheduled]



◇Maintenance Details

・Server and data maintenance support

・Supply Drop Lineup Update



※Please note that you will not be able to log in to the game during the maintenance.

※The end time may vary depending on the maintenance status. Please understand this in advance.



[PDT] 10/04/2023 / [CEST] 10/05/2023 Updated content is listed below.



■"Autumn Festival" Notice

Starting from [PDT] 09/28/2023 / [CEST] 09/28/2023, "Autumn Festival" will be held.

■Period

[PDT] 09/28/2023 01:00 – 10/25/2023 21:59 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 09/28/2023 10:00 – 10/26/2023 06:59 [Scheduled]

※For more details, please click here.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1367080/view/3747614174406460432





■【Autumn Festival】：Part 2 - Boosted Supply Drop!



Starting from [PDT] 10/05/2023 / [CEST] 10/05/2023, “Nightingale” LV1 guaranteed STEP UP Supply Drop will begin.



■Period

[PDT] 10/05/2023 01:00 – 10/11/2023 21:30 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 10/05/2023 10:00 – 10/12/2023 06:30[scheduled]

■Content

A Supply Drop, in which 10 consecutive Supply Drops can be requested up to STEP 7.

The STEP will progress by 1 each time you perform a request,

as STEP 1 → STEP 2 → STEP 3 → STEP 4 → STEP 5 → STEP 6 → STEP 7.

After STEP 7 is requested, Boosted Supply Drop will be over.

・STEP1 (15 Tokens)：Tokens 50% OFF!

・STEP2 (30 Tokens)：Bonus 50 [★★★★] Mechanic Tickets are obtainable!

・STEP3 (30 Tokens)：Bonus 50 [★★★★] Modification Kit are obtainable!

・STEP4 (30 Tokens)：★★★★ Materials Drop Rate x2!

・STEP5 (30 Tokens)：★★★★ Materials Drop Rate x3 + 100 [★★★★] Mechanic Tickets as bonus!

・STEP6 (30 Tokens)：★★★★ Materials Drop Rate x3 + 100 [★★★★] Modification Kit as bonus!

･STEP7 (30 Tokens)：1 Guaranteed "Nightingale LV1"!!

+ and also custom parts "New Anti-Melee Armor LV1" as bonus!

■Custom parts

・New Anti-Melee Armor LV1

・Boosts melee resistance by 12 and max melee resistance can exceed 20.

HP damage from melee attacks is reduced when straggling.

Multiple new armor parts cannot be equipped.





※Same supplies will be drawn as the ongoing Supply Drops.

For more details, please check the [Item List].





■Notice of Supply Drop Lineup "Nightingale"



Supply Drop Lineup has been updated.

■Period

[PDT] 10/05/2023 01:00 – 10/11/2023 21:30 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 10/05/2023 10:00 – 10/12/2023 06:30[scheduled]

■Content

■Unit

・★★★★ Nightingale LV1 (Raid Unit, ground/space use, cost: 700)

※The above MS is eligible for the Monthly MS Bonus Unit.

■Mobile Suit Features

・Raid Unit with cost of 700.

・Another unit that is said to be piloted by Char Aznable, commander of the newly formed Neo Zeon forces,

during the Second Neo Zeon War.

・It is an MS-MA hybrid unit, featuring a unique extended shape, making it larger than the Sazabi.

Mobile vernier binders mounted on its backpack, along with large thrusters and propellant tanks attached to

its rear waist armor, provide exceptional mobility and extend it's operation time.

・It has a very high attack performance, and is equipped with the "Funnels" psycommu weapon that is

capable of all-range attacks. In addition to remote attacks, the "Funnel x4 [Stationary]" can be used to

automatically attack enemy units within range by setting up the funnels.

・Can be deployed both on the Ground and in Space.

※This video may not be representative of the actual product.

※Keep that in mind that the release time of the unit is scheduled.

https://bo2.ggame.jp/images/info/2023/07/230803_AA0p2nVLo866nTnAxtkZ.mp4

Sub-weapon "Funnel x4 [Stationary]"

・Funnels can be placed in the direction of the reticle.

Funnels in position will automatically attack enemy units within the search range for a certain period of time.

・The MS using "Funnel x4 [Stationary]" can release the funnel stationary state by reloading.

Skill "Vernier Binder Special Cushioning"

・Reduces the damage taken by attacks to the Vernier Binder and nullifies damage reactions

other than melee attacks with down effect, tackles, and staggering due to accumulated damage.

Skill "Release Ranged Output Limiter LV1"

・This skill will enable a 2-stage focusing ranged attack for the ranged weapon supported by this skill.

The main ranged weapon "Nightingale Large MBR" carried by this MS changes its weapon performance,

depends on the stage of focus shoot as follows:

■Normal

・Fires a spreading beam

・No direct staggering effect, but the accumulation causes staggering

■Focusing: 1st-stage

・More damage and longer range

・The beam no longer spreads, but staggers enemy unit when it hits

■Focusing: 2nd-stage

・Even more damage and even longer range

・The beam no longer spreads, but strong staggers enemy unit when it hits

・Explosion occurs at the point of hit by the beam

■Exclusive pilot item as a Bonus for the 10 Consecutive Supply Drops!

Beginning from [PDT] 10/05/2023 01:00 / [CEST] 10/05/2023 10:00,

1 random exclusive pilot item as a bonus can be obtained from 10 consecutive drops.



■Supply Drop with Bonus Items Period

[PDT] 10/05/2023 01:00 – 10/11/2023 21:30 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 10/05/2023 10:00 – 10/12/2023 06:30[scheduled]

■Supply Drop with Bonus Items

Normal 10-consecutive Supply Drops

■Bonus Item Contents (get 1 of the 2 items randomly listed below)

■Wear

Normal Suit: Neo Zeon 12

■Accessory

Helmet: Neo Zeon 12

※Requesting 10-Consecutive Supply Drops during the campaign will grant you an additional 11th supply drop,

and get 1 extra item.

※Does NOT apply to the 1-Attempt Supply Drop.

■Other materials

■Units

・★ Geara Zulu LV4 (General Unit, ground/space use, cost: 700)

・★ Zaku III LV4 (General Unit, ground/space use, cost: 700)



■In addition to the supply drop lineup update

Some materials are removed from the supply drop lineup.

※For more information regarding the updated supply drop lineup, please refer to the [Supply Drop List].

■Notice of [Big Boost to Supply Drop Rates Campaign]

Some of the newly added materials will have a boost to their supply drop rates for a limited time.

■Period

[PDT] 10/05/2023 01:00 – 10/11/2023 21:30 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 10/05/2023 10:00 – 10/12/2023 06:30[scheduled]

■Featured material that will benefit from the Big Boost to its Supply Rate

・★★★★ Nightingale LV1 (Raid Unit, ground/space use, cost: 700)

■Supply Drops that will benefit from Big Boost to Supply Rates

・Normal Supply Drop

※After the end of the campaign, all supply drop rates will be the same as other materials.





■【Autumn Festival】 Celebration container Vol.2 "7 MS" Present!



Starting from [PDT] 10/05/2023 / [CEST] 10/05/2023, celebration container Vol.2 will be given as gifts.

■Period

[PDT] 10/05/2023 01:00 – 10/11/2023 21:59 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 10/05/2023 10:00 – 10/12/2023 06:59[scheduled]

■Contents

During the Period, by login into GBO2 7 MS Units will be given to all Pilots.

Be sure to get it from the Base Camp Rewards Center.

■General Unit

★★ Jegan LV1 (Ground/Space Use, Cost 500)

★★ Geara Doga LV1 (Ground/Space Use, Cost 500)

★★ Re-GZ Custom LV1 (Ground/Space Use, Cost 600)



■Raid Unit

★★★ Jagd Doga (GG) LV1 (Ground/Space Use, Cost 650)

★★ Re-GZ LV1 (Ground/Space Use, Cost 550)



■Support Unit

★★★ Jagd Doga (QA) LV1 (Ground/Space Use, Cost 650)

★★ Geara Doga [Heavy Arms Type] LV1 (Ground/Space Use, Cost 550)



※Items can be collected by Rewards Center in 60 Days.





■【Autumn Festival】 Special Missions [Round 2]



Starting from [PDT] 10/05/2023 / [CEST] 10/05/2023, special mission [round 2] will begin.

■Period

[PDT] 10/05/2023 01:00 – 10/11/2023 21:59 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 10/05/2023 10:00 – 10/12/2023 06:59[scheduled]

■Contents

We have a special mission for you during the period.

You will have a chance to gain “Zeta Gundam [Zaku Head]” and other rewards

by completing the special mission during the campaign.

■Mission reward

■Unit

・★★ Zeta Gundam [Zaku Head] LV1–2 (General unit, Ground/Space Use, cost 550–)



■Pattern

・Ruins camouflage



■Other rewards

・Mechanic Ticket[★]–[★★★] 15 tickets each

・60,000 DP in total

※Unlike daily missions, you don’t have to complete all of them in one day.

The achievement status will be carried over to the next day during the period.

※The details of the missions and their achievement status can be found in the “Missions”→ “Limited”

under the H.A.R.O. menu.

※Rewards can be gained in the Rewards Center.





■Overview of “GBO DAYS”

We have different events for all pilots [JST] every first Thursday through the first Sunday as our big campaign "GBO Days"!



■What is GBO Days?

GBO Days is a special monthly campaign that will start at the first Thursday of every month at [JST] 14:00

until the next Monday [JST] 04:59 [scheduled].

Pilots who always play GBO2 will receive a lot of benefits, furthermore,

new and returning pilots will be even benefited from some of the content during the campaign!

■GBO Days October Schedule

[PDT] 10/05/2023 01:00 – 10/08/2023 12:59 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 10/05/2023 10:00 – 10/08/2023 21:59 [Scheduled]

■Campaign Details

①：Attention! This is ONLY for【Autumn Festival】!

During the Period, Special Supply Drop (10 Times) that includes all MS and Weapons in the lineup

can be requested, ONCE for FREE everyday!! (Up to 40!)

Furthermore, 1 guaranteed MS of ★★ or above rarity + 1 guaranteed MS of ★★★ or above rarity

can be dropped! (Up to 8 obtainable!)

②："Special Supply Drop" with 2 guaranteed ★★★ or above rarity MS can be requested once! (10 Times/30 Tokens)

③：Basic rewards (EXP, DP, CP) after battle will be doubled!

If you are a new or returning pilot, it will be increased to 5 times!

④：New & returning pilots always have a 100% container discovery rate of observation units!

Also, veteran pilots of GBO2 who sortie with, new & returning pilots,

their observation unit's container discovery rate will be increased by 30%!

※New pilots must start up GBO2 for the first time and click "GAME START" on the title screen within 14 days.

※Returning pilots are those who have not logged in for at least 45 days since the last logged out of GBO2.

※Please note that basic rewards will not be increased if pilot has started a game session after the campaign period.

※The number of containers that can be found will be only two per day.

※If you have been awarded with Premium War Merit badge, the number of containers you can find per day will be increased.

※Date will be updated daily at 5:00 AM [JST].

※If Penalty status is [PENALTY LV1] or above, you will not able to get any container.





■New Materials for exchange are added to Recycle Counter.

⇒ Information about newly added materials

■Unit

・★★ Zeong LV4 added



※The materials mentioned above will be available at Recycle Counter for 2 days, from [JST]10/05/2023–10/06/2023.

■Mark

・★★ Nightingale A added

・★★ Nightingale B added

・★★ Neo Zeon Emblem D <Yellow> added

・★★ Neo Zeon Emblem D <White> added





■We have updated the game modes that allow you to sortie in Rating Match/Quick Match.

※According to the update above, the actual game modes may differ from

the "game modes available at the next update" that was displayed before the update.



■This week's weekend-only game schedule

◎Weekend-only battle schedule

[PDT]

10/05/2023 12:00 – 10/06/2023 11:59

10/06/2023 12:00 – 10/07/2023 11:59

10/07/2023 12:00 – 10/08/2023 11:59

[CEST]

10/05/2023 21:00 – 10/06/2023 20:59

10/06/2023 21:00 – 10/07/2023 20:59

10/07/2023 21:00 – 10/08/2023 20:59



◎Special Rules

"Mix-up", "Simple Battle", "Shuffle Target", "Brawl Match" and "Duel Match" will be held in every 2 hours





■Next Clan Match Schedule

Please refer, here for the next Clan Match schedule and reward collection period.

For an overview of the Clan Match, please refer here.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1367080/view/3696937262747690435





