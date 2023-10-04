New Game Modes 3.0.00.0

Mayhem: Every decision you make is a roll of the dice, with no room for strategy or planning. Whether you're reaching for a weapon, opening an item box, or selecting an augmentation, chance is your only guide.

Adventure: Every moment is a surprise! Brace yourself as you face unexpected events and challenges. Adaptability is your greatest asset in this adventure where the only constant is the element of surprise.

Added over 100 random events to the glossary, unlocking as you encounter them.