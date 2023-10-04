New Game Modes 3.0.00.0

Changelog / Patch notes
New Content
2 New Game Modes
-
Mayhem: Every decision you make is a roll of the dice, with no room for strategy or planning. Whether you're reaching for a weapon, opening an item box, or selecting an augmentation, chance is your only guide.
-
Adventure: Every moment is a surprise! Brace yourself as you face unexpected events and challenges. Adaptability is your greatest asset in this adventure where the only constant is the element of surprise.
-
Added over 100 random events to the glossary, unlocking as you encounter them.
-
Added a new weapon progression system where weapons become stronger with more kills. Check the "Select Starting Weapon" menu for details.
Balance Changes
- The core upgrade "Recovery Shield" now grants 0.1 seconds of invincibility after being hit.
- Reduced the starting bonus of Ionsight to 30% Critical Damage from 50%.
- The "Mobility Trade-Off" augmentation is now accessible only if "Dash of Freedom" has been obtained.
- The "Strategic Compromise" augmentation is now available after 20 minutes of gameplay.
Quality of Life Improvements
- Added an option to toggle "auto armory open" and "auto armory close" in the main menu to streamline gameplay and reduce the need for repetitive selections.
- These settings are now global and will be saved for convenience across runs.
- Redesigned the endgame screen for improved visual aesthetics.
Bug fixes and Issues
- Fixed the issue of invincible enemies.
- Resolved the Exo-Boss Recovery item, which was causing negative health regeneration.
- Fixed the issue where some weapons were not unlocking, even when requirements were met.
- Solved the problem where brutal mode stats were resetting. I apologize for the inconvenience.
