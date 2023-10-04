 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Symmodance update for 4 October 2023

New Game Modes 3.0.00.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12356976 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog / Patch notes

New Content

2 New Game Modes

  • Mayhem: Every decision you make is a roll of the dice, with no room for strategy or planning. Whether you're reaching for a weapon, opening an item box, or selecting an augmentation, chance is your only guide.

  • Adventure: Every moment is a surprise! Brace yourself as you face unexpected events and challenges. Adaptability is your greatest asset in this adventure where the only constant is the element of surprise.

  • Added over 100 random events to the glossary, unlocking as you encounter them.

  • Added a new weapon progression system where weapons become stronger with more kills. Check the "Select Starting Weapon" menu for details.

Balance Changes

  • The core upgrade "Recovery Shield" now grants 0.1 seconds of invincibility after being hit.
  • Reduced the starting bonus of Ionsight to 30% Critical Damage from 50%.
  • The "Mobility Trade-Off" augmentation is now accessible only if "Dash of Freedom" has been obtained.
  • The "Strategic Compromise" augmentation is now available after 20 minutes of gameplay.

Quality of Life Improvements

  • Added an option to toggle "auto armory open" and "auto armory close" in the main menu to streamline gameplay and reduce the need for repetitive selections.
  • These settings are now global and will be saved for convenience across runs.
  • Redesigned the endgame screen for improved visual aesthetics.

Bug fixes and Issues

  • Fixed the issue of invincible enemies.
  • Resolved the Exo-Boss Recovery item, which was causing negative health regeneration.
  • Fixed the issue where some weapons were not unlocking, even when requirements were met.
  • Solved the problem where brutal mode stats were resetting. I apologize for the inconvenience.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2559361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link