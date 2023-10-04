- Clown around on the course with our Halloween bundle
- You’re not seeing ghosts on the green – it’s just the new ghost sweatshirt
- Dress up in your favorite Halloween attire for the Trick or Treat Showdown
- Enter the First Book Open to support eliminating learning barriers for kids in need
- And this season, don’t miss our Gameday Drive bucket hat giveaways
WGT Golf update for 4 October 2023
1.94.0 Release Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
WGT Golf Mac Content Depot 1182021
- Loading history…
WGT Golf PC Content Depot 1182022
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update