WGT Golf update for 4 October 2023

1.94.0 Release Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Clown around on the course with our Halloween bundle
  • You’re not seeing ghosts on the green – it’s just the new ghost sweatshirt
  • Dress up in your favorite Halloween attire for the Trick or Treat Showdown
  • Enter the First Book Open to support eliminating learning barriers for kids in need
  • And this season, don’t miss our Gameday Drive bucket hat giveaways

