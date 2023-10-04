 Skip to content

Reign of Guilds update for 4 October 2023

Steam Playtest #5: Patch #2

Share · View all patches · Build 12356921

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear friends,

In this particular patch, we concentrated on fixing the newly found bugs.

Game Changes:

Added:

  • New boss - Troll Warlord.
  • Character nudity display mode.

Changed:

  • Fixed the requirements of certain powders;
  • Increased the amount of ore in the mines;
  • Changed the settings of certain spawners on the mainland;
  • Fixed the prices and requirements of shields;
  • Players will receive a message when using a local portal as opposed to one connecting different continents;

Fixed:

  • Crater mushrooms will spawn in correct locations;
  • Fixes skeleton loot presets on the mainland;
  • Certain crafting ingredients had incorrect weight data;

**

Technical Changes:

[b]Changed:**

  • New settings of light sources on Rivulet Island;
  • Improved water shader quality;

Fixed:

  • Improved backend service stability;
  • Certain actions in inventories led to unexpected results;
  • Sometimes players had incorrect karma color;
  • Sometimes player karma couldn’t drop below 0;
  • Fixed the majority of widget errors related to craft and resource refining;
  • Fixed some errors of weapon rendering when playing from FP;
  • Many other minor fixes;

Optimized:

  • Fixed some of the issues that led to low performance inside Isgollyne.
ROG’oms Up!

Reign of Guilds Content Depot 716351
