Steam Playtest #5: Patch #2

Dear friends,
In this particular patch, we concentrated on fixing the newly found bugs.
Game Changes:
Added:
- New boss - Troll Warlord.
- Character nudity display mode.
Changed:
- Fixed the requirements of certain powders;
- Increased the amount of ore in the mines;
- Changed the settings of certain spawners on the mainland;
- Fixed the prices and requirements of shields;
- Players will receive a message when using a local portal as opposed to one connecting different continents;
Fixed:
- Crater mushrooms will spawn in correct locations;
- Fixes skeleton loot presets on the mainland;
- Certain crafting ingredients had incorrect weight data;
Technical Changes:
Changed:
- New settings of light sources on Rivulet Island;
- Improved water shader quality;
Fixed:
- Improved backend service stability;
- Certain actions in inventories led to unexpected results;
- Sometimes players had incorrect karma color;
- Sometimes player karma couldn’t drop below 0;
- Fixed the majority of widget errors related to craft and resource refining;
- Fixed some errors of weapon rendering when playing from FP;
- Many other minor fixes;
Optimized:
- Fixed some of the issues that led to low performance inside Isgollyne.
Changed depots in ptr-server branch