 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Starfield update for 9 October 2023

Starfield Updates 1.7.36 – October 09, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12356809 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new update has been released for Starfield on all platforms. This update includes changes to Settings that allow for players to adjust their FOV as well as some other performance and stability improvements.

Thank you so much for your continued feedback and support of Starfield and we look forward to a future with you on this journey.

Starfield 1.7.36 Update - Fixes and Improvements

General
  • FOV: Sliders are now available in Settings that allow players using first person or third person to adjust their FOV.
Performance and Stability
  • [PC ONLY] Improved stability for Intel Arc GPUs.
  • Various additional stability and performance improvements.
Quest
  • Echoes of the Past: Addressed an issue where tunneling creatures could pick a location that would prevent progression.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1716741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1716742
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link