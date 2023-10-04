v5-2634 changelog

Adjust the bump inspection range for each area for more accurate collision inspection

Resume trading. Team. Wait for the bug that the button fails

Fixed the bug that the ESC help interface information was loaded abnormally

Fixed the bug that Roulette Shortcut Bar Q could not save the local configuration

Fixed the bug that the roulette shortcut bar Q could not correctly display the remaining number of items

Fixed the bug that the NPC store displayed the wrong next refresh time

Optimize login resource loading logic.

Optimize the data loading logic of the persona

Optimize streaming data loading efficiency

Temporarily turn off the lighting function of equipping [Blessing].

Open the [Heart Source Magic Realm] area event and interact with the village Heart Source Magic Realm teleportation point to enter

[Note: The Heart Source Magic Realm is currently the only area where you can obtain the Heart Method]

Heart Source Magic:

Open every 5 minutes. Each session lasts up to 30 minutes.

Kill all the monsters inside for a duration period. Then the event succeeds. Basic completion rewards are available

The demon clans in [Heart Source Demon Realm] will drop different quality heart methods

The demon clan in [Heart Source Demon Realm] has 5 difficulty levels. The difficulty level is random each time it is turned on

After the duration ends, any demon survives. Then the event fails. There is no reward for failure