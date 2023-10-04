Updated to Version 1.0.3

I am getting some great feedback on improving some of the game's systems. For today it's mostly some small fixes. The bigger stuff will require a little extra time.

Bugs:

Bows should no longer do 100 damage, but whatever amount they show in the weapon description.

Empty string fixed when talking to Abdul Qawi in Al-Hadid

Fever and stomach medication should now deplete properly when used

All treasure chest conflicts should be resolved now*

Introducing Cloud Saves**

*Shared Treasure Issue

If you have stored any gear stored in these locations don't panic!

In the City of Sih'ra on the Isle of Jahiliyyah, there is a chest in the crypt that was mixed up with another chest in the Ghabiun Ruins (on the same Island)

The Cave of Sakhar on Salam Island has a chest that got mixed up with one in the Ruins of Al-Kharab on the Isle of Hikmah.

In order to retrieve this treasure, go to "Islands of the Caliph > Properties > Betas" and choose "Version1.0.2" from the drop down menu. You should be able to get whatever you left there and store it in one of the city chests. Once you have done that and saved your game you can update the game to the default version 1.0.3.

**Cloud Saves

This is now in the testing process. To test auto-cloud syncing, you will need to use the Steam console command: testappcloudpaths [1845670] when starting your game.

Go to "Islands of the Caliph > Properties > General" and enter the above command in the "Launch Options" field. Please report back whether it works or not. I will start a pinned thread about cloud saves.

Future Changes:

There are some really good suggestions as well as some more complex bugs being reported. I will summarize these here and open the floor for feedback if anyone is interested in contributing their thoughts.

1. Auto Saves:

Right now the game automatically saves progress when you transfer from one level to another. The suggestion to remove this has me intrigued. But I am worried it might be too big a change to implement in one move. I am considering adding a toggle to turn auto saves on or off.

To do this I will have to test it out a lot, as most of the game was written with auto saves in mind, so I am unsure how much this might effect other systems if at all. I might start up a testing branch for this feature. Let me know if you would be interested in trying it.

2. Map Resetting:

On some occasions maps are resetting when a player returns to a level, or slight changes happen to the existing map. I believe this happens when I make a change to that level and the game gets updated while that map already exists. If anyone is interested in testing this, start a new game and map out some areas. See if you can reproduce the issue while the game is not being updated. If it is reproducible let me know how you did it. I will be testing this myself, but my preliminary experiments do not produce any issues.

Regarding the map issues after updates, I will be trying to figure out how to address that. I guess was not planning to update the levels as much as has been required.

3. Connected Chests:

With the connected chests bug, one player has suggested that I actually incorporate this as a feature for the chests in towns. This way a player could put extra stuff in that chest, and then access it from any of the towns. I actually like this idea, but it could potentially delete the contents of chests players are using right now. So it would be a major change that would basically require you to restart the game.

I'm just putting the idea out there for any feedback. If I do it, I would again introduce a legacy version for anyone who wanted to keep playing their existing game. But they would not be getting the new fixes and updates in this case. I don't like to force players to restart their game (despite what many of you might think) and I don't want to leave a large player base behind without any updates either.

It would be nice to know how many people would like or dislike this feature. So let me know!