Fore Score v1.7 - Out Now

The seventh content update for Fore Score is out now! With it comes a complete overhaul of all of the levels in the game!

Features

New levels!

Just about all of the levels have been reworked or changed completely

Layouts are more open and dynamic, instead of long corridors, allowing more flexibility with how obstacles are placed and configured

New obstacles

Bigger spinner on large levels

Increase size of the car

Increase size of the booster

Triple pin

Tweaks/Bug Fixes

Right bumper on the controller now also launches the ball

Reduced seam collisions in levels to prevent unintended bouncing

Teleporter obstacle will now disable for a short time after use, preventing repeated teleporting

Thanks for playing! Let me know if you have any other ideas for some fun obstacles and improvements :)