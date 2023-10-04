 Skip to content

Fore Score update for 4 October 2023

Fore Score v1.7 - Out Now

The seventh content update for Fore Score is out now! With it comes a complete overhaul of all of the levels in the game!

Features

New levels!

  • Just about all of the levels have been reworked or changed completely
  • Layouts are more open and dynamic, instead of long corridors, allowing more flexibility with how obstacles are placed and configured

New obstacles

  • Bigger spinner on large levels
  • Increase size of the car
  • Increase size of the booster
  • Triple pin
Tweaks/Bug Fixes
  • Right bumper on the controller now also launches the ball
  • Reduced seam collisions in levels to prevent unintended bouncing
  • Teleporter obstacle will now disable for a short time after use, preventing repeated teleporting

Thanks for playing! Let me know if you have any other ideas for some fun obstacles and improvements :)

