Fore Score v1.7 - Out Now

The seventh content update for Fore Score is out now! With it comes a complete overhaul of all of the levels in the game!
Features
New levels!
- Just about all of the levels have been reworked or changed completely
- Layouts are more open and dynamic, instead of long corridors, allowing more flexibility with how obstacles are placed and configured
New obstacles
- Bigger spinner on large levels
- Increase size of the car
- Increase size of the booster
- Triple pin
Tweaks/Bug Fixes
- Right bumper on the controller now also launches the ball
- Reduced seam collisions in levels to prevent unintended bouncing
- Teleporter obstacle will now disable for a short time after use, preventing repeated teleporting
Thanks for playing! Let me know if you have any other ideas for some fun obstacles and improvements :)
Changed files in this update