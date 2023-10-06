Greetings, You will find below the manifest for the Alder Forge update 1.0.1

*** A VFX marker is added to the gate triggers in the Crius Sanctuary at the start of the game to help you spot them easily.

The conflict between the story point and normal battles in Helsengard city (Near the Grand Cathedral) is fixed.

The collision and camera collision for the saw traps in Helsengard city at night is reworked for better and easier navigation.

The Tartarus NPCs camera occlusion is fixed in Helsengard city.

All The Dragon Force target UIs in exploration will be automatically omitted when a battle is triggered.

The conflict between executing an Anima Latent Skill and a normal MP Skill is fixed during "Skill Focus".

Quitting the Guardian Interactive Battles in the Finale or the normal combat is updated.

All the collision issues in the "Voxenhold Hills" near the end of Chapter 3 are fixed, and all the cliffs' collisions in that area have been reworked from hand-drawn collision to real-time precise hull physics.

A new tutorial panel will now appear at the start of the game to help new players become familiar with the combat mechanics (Adapt/Affinities/Latent Skill). Additionally, players will be reminded that they can access both the key-binding menu and the tutorial menu at any time and anywhere they want. [b](My deepest apologies to veterans of this sub-genre for including these dialogues, but it's to assist new** players.)

All the exploration's battle trigger attacks have been reduced from a chain combo to the fastest attack each character had in the previously used combo.[/b]



