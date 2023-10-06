Greetings, You will find below the manifest for the Alder Forge update 1.0.1
*** A VFX marker is added to the gate triggers in the Crius Sanctuary at the start of the game to help you spot them easily.
- The conflict between the story point and normal battles in Helsengard city (Near the Grand Cathedral) is fixed.
- The collision and camera collision for the saw traps in Helsengard city at night is reworked for better and easier navigation.
- The Tartarus NPCs camera occlusion is fixed in Helsengard city.
- All The Dragon Force target UIs in exploration will be automatically omitted when a battle is triggered.
- The conflict between executing an Anima Latent Skill and a normal MP Skill is fixed during "Skill Focus".
- Quitting the Guardian Interactive Battles in the Finale or the normal combat is updated.
- All the collision issues in the "Voxenhold Hills" near the end of Chapter 3 are fixed, and all the cliffs' collisions in that area have been reworked from hand-drawn collision to real-time precise hull physics.
- A new tutorial panel will now appear at the start of the game to help new players become familiar with the combat mechanics (Adapt/Affinities/Latent Skill). Additionally, players will be reminded that they can access both the key-binding menu and the tutorial menu at any time and anywhere they want. [b](My deepest apologies to veterans of this sub-genre for including these dialogues, but it's to assist new** players.)
- All the exploration's battle trigger attacks have been reduced from a chain combo to the fastest attack each character had in the previously used combo.[/b]
Thank you for the partial positivity during the game's launch and your interest in this world, story, and characters.
Kind Regards,
Zine. E. Falouti
