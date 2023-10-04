No Creeps Were Harmed TD: Essence Update 0.2.0!

New structures, a new map, upgradable artifacts, co-op artifact ownership, and a pile of other tweaks and changes! Enjoy!

NEW STRUCTURES

-SRM Launcher: Fires short range missiles that can track targets, making them nearly impossible to avoid. Freshly launched missiles take a short time to lock-on, but once they do they accelerate toward their victim at ludicrous speeds!

-Medic Hub: Builds and maintains a single Medic Drone. Medics can float anywhere on the map, fixing damaged structures and helping out with construction tasks. Needs to return to its hub to recharge. Repair rate is based on targets max health.

NEW MAP

-Micro! A small trash filled map with lots of switchback opportunities.

CO-OP ARTIFACT OWNERSHIP

-You can now use your own artifacts in co-op. Structures and units you build will receive your artifact bonuses only.

-Drillers receive artifact benefits from both players (since nobody owns them), but at a reduced value (50%)

-You can view the other players artifact summary by hovering over the artifact summary button and holding shift.

ARTIFACT ESSENCE AND UPGRADING

-You can now sell unwanted artifacts for Artifact Essence. You will earn 50% of the artifacts score value in essence.

-Artifact Essence can be used to upgrade existing artifacts one level at a time. You can not upgrade past “Overpowered”.

TWEAKS

-Artifacts now show the score you reached to earn it.

-Fast sim rate increased from 150% to 200%

-Slight tweaks to how artifacts are generated. This may cause your old artifacts to change their name and icon, but the stats and boost will still be the same.

-Idle drones will return to their HUB to rearm.

-Overall value of artifacts increase by roughly 40% up until they become overpowered.

-Overpowered artifact score threshold increase from 125000 to 150000

-Artillery last blast radius upgrade reduced from 3.5 to 3.25.

-Artillery fire rate values reduced from 0.22, 0.24, 0.26, 0.3 to 0.2, 0.22, 0.24, 0.28.

-Artillery cost increased from 200 to 225.

-Artillery last damage upgrade reduced from 150 to 140.

-Nano-Fixer repair range artifact boost increased by 20%.

-Vortex Bomb On Hit artifact for Ranger Turret damage increased from 125% to 150%.

-Vortex Bomb On Hit artifact for Chain Bolter damage increased from 125% to 150%.

-Splitter kill rewards reduced from 1.5, 2, 3.5, 7.5, 10, 16 to 1, 1.5, 2.5, 4, 7.5, 10.

-Boss creeps do 200% more driller damage if they escape.

-You no longer get paid from destroyed Quantum Farms.

-Artifact quality rate has been changed to “Score Rate” (text only change).

-Re-roll artifacts button mouse-over has some data about what it will become after the re-roll.

-Penetrate primary artifact property added for Pulser.