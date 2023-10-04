Godless Update 0.8.1

Hey everyone! We have a hotfix for you today with some balance changes and various bug fixes. Check out the details below!
▲ - a buff was applied
▼ - a nerf was applied
⮂ - a tradeoff occurred
☄️ - a change was made based on community feedback
Changes
Balance
-
[General]
- Speed rewards' turn requirements are now more strict on high difficulty levels.
-
[Skills]
-
Blood Lord (death unit)
- ▲ Increased stats from 3/4 to 3/5
-
Ghoul (death unit)
- ⮂ Changed stats from 3/4 to 1/6
-
Sand Golem (fire unit)
- ▼ Decreased buff values from +2/+5 to +2/+4
-
-
[Consequences]
-
Ancient Legacy (Act 2)
- ▲ Buffed the effect so now upgrading a gem adds a talent, too
-
-
[Talents]
-
▼ Decreased ether cost of 1 energy after acquiring an ultimate talent from 4 to 3
-
Primal Power (fire ultimate talent)
- ▲ Increased required energy for +1 attack from 15 to 20
-
Native Land (nature ultimate talent)
- ▲ Increased required energy for +1 health from 20 to 25
-
Toxicity (nature ultimate talent)
- ▲ Increased required energy for +1 poison stack from 10 to 15
- ▼ Decreased the cooldown: the talent triggers every 3 turns instead of 4
-
Beacon of Souls (death ultimate talent)
- ▲ Increased required energy for +1/+1 to the Shrine from 10 to 15
-
Wild Growth (nature talent)
- ▼ Decreased the cooldown: the talent triggers every 5 turns instead of 6
-
-
[Enemies]
-
▼ Decreased health gain per level of all regular enemies in Act 2 and Act 3 by ~1%
-
Enslaved Ogre (Act 1)
- ▼ Decreased health gain per level from 24,5% to 23,5%
-
Battle Sorceress (Act 1)
- ▼ Decreased health gain per level from 24,5% to 23,5%
-
Tor'Blan (Act 3 boss)
- ▲ Increased base health from 148 to 151
- ▲ Increased summoned enemies' attack on Hard+ difficulties by ~9%
-
-
[Enemy Modifiers]
-
Poisoned Weapon
- ☄️ ▼ Decreased poison stacks per attack in Act 1 from 3 to 2
- ☄️ ▼ Decreased poison stacks per attack in Act 2 from 5 to 4
- ☄️ ▼ Decreased poison stacks per attack in Act 3 from 6 to 5
-
-
[Natural Disasters]
-
Clear Sky
- ▼ Decreased occurrence chance from 22% to 20%
-
-
[Shrines]
-
Corrupted Shrine
- ▲ Increased base starting health from 50 to 55
-
Magma Shrine
- ▼ Decreased Warm Flames' healing per upgrade from 10% to 8%
-
Druidic Shrine
- ▼ Decreased Poisonous Blood's stacks per upgrade from 3 to 2
-
Fixes
- Fixed natural disasters not occurring on the first continent.
- Fixed the Frenzy scroll leading to a softblock if the target unit is affected by the Heart of the Volcano's death upgrade and dies as a result of the attack triggered by Frenzy.
- ☄️ Fixed the Elite Guard (from the New Age consequence) teleporting when he is already next to an enemy.
- Fixed tiles copied by the Sacred Emerald's nature upgrade not being displayed in the combat log correctly.
- ☄️ Fixed the Dragon Skull's death upgrade not being displayed as an upgrade correctly.
- ☄️ Fixed the name of the Dragon Skull's death upgrade not being displayed correctly.
- Fixed ((Y)) being displayed in the description of the Dragon Skull's nature upgrade.
- Fixed Elvish Temples causing a softblock after killing the last enemy in battle.
- Fixed cards on the Rituals' screen displaying wrong tooltips.
- Fixed the Sinister Topaz's fire upgrade displaying a wrong description.
- Fixed Grim Obelisks acting simultaneously with abilities of other tiles and units (happened on rare occasions).
Known Issues
- Prediction directional arrows can sometimes fail to show after using a Fate or Ritual.
- Enemy units sometimes move back and forth even if they're adjacent to the Shrine
- The gameplay window is allowed to break aspect ratio in ways that cut UI off and make the game hard to play
- Accessing inspect mode on some tooltips will cancel the skill that is being placed
Changed files in this update