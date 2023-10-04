Godless Update 0.8.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12356540 · Last edited 4 October 2023 – 17:32:19 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone! We have a hotfix for you today with some balance changes and various bug fixes. Check out the details below!

▲ - a buff was applied

▼ - a nerf was applied

⮂ - a tradeoff occurred

☄️ - a change was made based on community feedback

Changes

Balance

[General] Speed rewards' turn requirements are now more strict on high difficulty levels.

[Skills] Blood Lord (death unit) ▲ Increased stats from 3/4 to 3/5 Ghoul (death unit) ⮂ Changed stats from 3/4 to 1/6 Sand Golem (fire unit) ▼ Decreased buff values from +2/+5 to +2/+4

[Consequences] Ancient Legacy (Act 2) ▲ Buffed the effect so now upgrading a gem adds a talent, too

[Talents] ▼ Decreased ether cost of 1 energy after acquiring an ultimate talent from 4 to 3 Primal Power (fire ultimate talent) ▲ Increased required energy for +1 attack from 15 to 20 Native Land (nature ultimate talent) ▲ Increased required energy for +1 health from 20 to 25 Toxicity (nature ultimate talent) ▲ Increased required energy for +1 poison stack from 10 to 15 ▼ Decreased the cooldown: the talent triggers every 3 turns instead of 4 Beacon of Souls (death ultimate talent) ▲ Increased required energy for +1/+1 to the Shrine from 10 to 15 Wild Growth (nature talent) ▼ Decreased the cooldown: the talent triggers every 5 turns instead of 6

[Enemies] ▼ Decreased health gain per level of all regular enemies in Act 2 and Act 3 by ~1% Enslaved Ogre (Act 1) ▼ Decreased health gain per level from 24,5% to 23,5% Battle Sorceress (Act 1) ▼ Decreased health gain per level from 24,5% to 23,5% Tor'Blan (Act 3 boss) ▲ Increased base health from 148 to 151 ▲ Increased summoned enemies' attack on Hard+ difficulties by ~9%

[Enemy Modifiers] Poisoned Weapon ☄️ ▼ Decreased poison stacks per attack in Act 1 from 3 to 2 ☄️ ▼ Decreased poison stacks per attack in Act 2 from 5 to 4 ☄️ ▼ Decreased poison stacks per attack in Act 3 from 6 to 5

[Natural Disasters] Clear Sky ▼ Decreased occurrence chance from 22% to 20%

[Shrines] Corrupted Shrine ▲ Increased base starting health from 50 to 55 Magma Shrine ▼ Decreased Warm Flames' healing per upgrade from 10% to 8% Druidic Shrine ▼ Decreased Poisonous Blood's stacks per upgrade from 3 to 2



Fixes

Fixed natural disasters not occurring on the first continent.

natural disasters not occurring on the first continent. Fixed the Frenzy scroll leading to a softblock if the target unit is affected by the Heart of the Volcano's death upgrade and dies as a result of the attack triggered by Frenzy.

the Frenzy scroll leading to a softblock if the target unit is affected by the Heart of the Volcano's death upgrade and dies as a result of the attack triggered by Frenzy. ☄️ Fixed the Elite Guard (from the New Age consequence) teleporting when he is already next to an enemy.

the Elite Guard (from the New Age consequence) teleporting when he is already next to an enemy. Fixed tiles copied by the Sacred Emerald's nature upgrade not being displayed in the combat log correctly.

tiles copied by the Sacred Emerald's nature upgrade not being displayed in the combat log correctly. ☄️ Fixed the Dragon Skull's death upgrade not being displayed as an upgrade correctly.

the Dragon Skull's death upgrade not being displayed as an upgrade correctly. ☄️ Fixed the name of the Dragon Skull's death upgrade not being displayed correctly.

the name of the Dragon Skull's death upgrade not being displayed correctly. Fixed ((Y)) being displayed in the description of the Dragon Skull's nature upgrade.

((Y)) being displayed in the description of the Dragon Skull's nature upgrade. Fixed Elvish Temples causing a softblock after killing the last enemy in battle.

Elvish Temples causing a softblock after killing the last enemy in battle. Fixed cards on the Rituals' screen displaying wrong tooltips.

cards on the Rituals' screen displaying wrong tooltips. Fixed the Sinister Topaz's fire upgrade displaying a wrong description.

the Sinister Topaz's fire upgrade displaying a wrong description. Fixed Grim Obelisks acting simultaneously with abilities of other tiles and units (happened on rare occasions).

