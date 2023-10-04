 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Godless update for 4 October 2023

Godless Update 0.8.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12356540 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! We have a hotfix for you today with some balance changes and various bug fixes. Check out the details below!

▲ - a buff was applied
▼ - a nerf was applied
⮂ - a tradeoff occurred
☄️ - a change was made based on community feedback

Changes

Balance

  • [General]

    • Speed rewards' turn requirements are now more strict on high difficulty levels.

  • [Skills]

    • Blood Lord (death unit)

      • Increased stats from 3/4 to 3/5

    • Ghoul (death unit)

      • Changed stats from 3/4 to 1/6

    • Sand Golem (fire unit)

      • Decreased buff values from +2/+5 to +2/+4

  • [Consequences]

    • Ancient Legacy (Act 2)

      • Buffed the effect so now upgrading a gem adds a talent, too

  • [Talents]

    • Decreased ether cost of 1 energy after acquiring an ultimate talent from 4 to 3

    • Primal Power (fire ultimate talent)

      • Increased required energy for +1 attack from 15 to 20

    • Native Land (nature ultimate talent)

      • Increased required energy for +1 health from 20 to 25

    • Toxicity (nature ultimate talent)

      • Increased required energy for +1 poison stack from 10 to 15
      • Decreased the cooldown: the talent triggers every 3 turns instead of 4

    • Beacon of Souls (death ultimate talent)

      • Increased required energy for +1/+1 to the Shrine from 10 to 15

    • Wild Growth (nature talent)

      • Decreased the cooldown: the talent triggers every 5 turns instead of 6

  • [Enemies]

    • Decreased health gain per level of all regular enemies in Act 2 and Act 3 by ~1%

    • Enslaved Ogre (Act 1)

      • Decreased health gain per level from 24,5% to 23,5%

    • Battle Sorceress (Act 1)

      • Decreased health gain per level from 24,5% to 23,5%

    • Tor'Blan (Act 3 boss)

      • Increased base health from 148 to 151
      • Increased summoned enemies' attack on Hard+ difficulties by ~9%

  • [Enemy Modifiers]

    • Poisoned Weapon

      • ☄️ ▼ Decreased poison stacks per attack in Act 1 from 3 to 2
      • ☄️ ▼ Decreased poison stacks per attack in Act 2 from 5 to 4
      • ☄️ ▼ Decreased poison stacks per attack in Act 3 from 6 to 5

  • [Natural Disasters]

    • Clear Sky

      • Decreased occurrence chance from 22% to 20%

  • [Shrines]

    • Corrupted Shrine

      • Increased base starting health from 50 to 55

    • Magma Shrine

      • Decreased Warm Flames' healing per upgrade from 10% to 8%

    • Druidic Shrine

      • Decreased Poisonous Blood's stacks per upgrade from 3 to 2
Fixes
  • Fixed natural disasters not occurring on the first continent.
  • Fixed the Frenzy scroll leading to a softblock if the target unit is affected by the Heart of the Volcano's death upgrade and dies as a result of the attack triggered by Frenzy.
  • ☄️ Fixed the Elite Guard (from the New Age consequence) teleporting when he is already next to an enemy.
  • Fixed tiles copied by the Sacred Emerald's nature upgrade not being displayed in the combat log correctly.
  • ☄️ Fixed the Dragon Skull's death upgrade not being displayed as an upgrade correctly.
  • ☄️ Fixed the name of the Dragon Skull's death upgrade not being displayed correctly.
  • Fixed ((Y)) being displayed in the description of the Dragon Skull's nature upgrade.
  • Fixed Elvish Temples causing a softblock after killing the last enemy in battle.
  • Fixed cards on the Rituals' screen displaying wrong tooltips.
  • Fixed the Sinister Topaz's fire upgrade displaying a wrong description.
  • Fixed Grim Obelisks acting simultaneously with abilities of other tiles and units (happened on rare occasions).
Known Issues
  • Prediction directional arrows can sometimes fail to show after using a Fate or Ritual.
  • Enemy units sometimes move back and forth even if they're adjacent to the Shrine
  • The gameplay window is allowed to break aspect ratio in ways that cut UI off and make the game hard to play
  • Accessing inspect mode on some tooltips will cancel the skill that is being placed

Changed files in this update

Godless Content Depot 1677091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link