Pro Wrestling Sim update for 4 October 2023

Update Notes 4 Oct 2023 - Promotion Wars, Achievements, Stable Images & Indies!

Build 12356471

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Promotion Wars - Each Monday, rival promotions will be compared in a variety of topics, and the loser will take a hit to their popularity
  • Added stats to My Title screen to show the youngest/oldest champions and longest/shortest reigns
  • Added Steam Achievements into the game
  • Added Stable Images
  • Added random chance each day that an indy wrestling event will occur. This is so that workers not signed to contracts can get some bookings in-game
  • Updated style for tabs
  • New game now shows Workshop and Local Files together
  • Fixed bug where managers could be in Wrestler of the Year
  • Fixed new worker generation so they had a base country and region
  • Added ability to select titles from outside your promotion when a worker with that title is in your match
  • Bug Fixes for movesets

