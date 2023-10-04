- Promotion Wars - Each Monday, rival promotions will be compared in a variety of topics, and the loser will take a hit to their popularity
- Added stats to My Title screen to show the youngest/oldest champions and longest/shortest reigns
- Added Steam Achievements into the game
- Added Stable Images
- Added random chance each day that an indy wrestling event will occur. This is so that workers not signed to contracts can get some bookings in-game
- Updated style for tabs
- New game now shows Workshop and Local Files together
- Fixed bug where managers could be in Wrestler of the Year
- Fixed new worker generation so they had a base country and region
- Added ability to select titles from outside your promotion when a worker with that title is in your match
- Bug Fixes for movesets
Pro Wrestling Sim update for 4 October 2023
Update Notes 4 Oct 2023 - Promotion Wars, Achievements, Stable Images & Indies!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
