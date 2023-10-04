Voidside: Nightmare is OUT NOW!

It's finally here!
Voidside: Nightmare adds 2 new maps, 2 new abilities, reworks an enemy and adds a brand new difficulty system!
Introducing: Classes!
There are now multiple classes in Voidside! Each class has its own abilities and brings a new way to play the game.
2 New maps!
2 new maps have been added to the game: Hallow and Complex. Have fun!
Drone rework
Drones have been reworked to kill nearby enemies on death!
Risk vs. Reward!
A new difficulty system ahs been added to reward players who are seeking a challenge!
Full patch notes
- New map: Hallow
- New map: Complex
- Added a class system
- Added class ability: Ghost daggers
- Added class ability: Spirit dash
- Nerfed class ability: Forcefield, it now deals 12 damage per second
- Buffed class ability: Dragon punch, it now only costs 10hp per use
- Added difficulty system
- Added new startup animation
- Fixed MANY bugs (I've lost count!)
- Added an easter egg to one of the new maps (Hi Murphy!)
I hope you have fun :D
- Spacepiano
