Voidside: Nightmare is OUT NOW!

It's finally here!

Voidside: Nightmare adds 2 new maps, 2 new abilities, reworks an enemy and adds a brand new difficulty system!

Introducing: Classes!

There are now multiple classes in Voidside! Each class has its own abilities and brings a new way to play the game.

2 New maps!

2 new maps have been added to the game: Hallow and Complex. Have fun!

Drone rework

Drones have been reworked to kill nearby enemies on death!

Risk vs. Reward!

A new difficulty system ahs been added to reward players who are seeking a challenge!

Full patch notes

New map: Hallow

New map: Complex

Added a class system

Added class ability: Ghost daggers

Added class ability: Spirit dash

Nerfed class ability: Forcefield, it now deals 12 damage per second

Buffed class ability: Dragon punch, it now only costs 10hp per use

Added difficulty system

Added new startup animation

Fixed MANY bugs (I've lost count!)

Added an easter egg to one of the new maps (Hi Murphy!)

I hope you have fun :D