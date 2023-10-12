Stormworks: Industry Space - NEW DLC OUT NOW!

Dear Stormworkers,

The Stormworks: Space DLC is out now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2383250/

What is included?

This new expansion means that you can build working space rockets, travel to space and the moon, operate in low and zero gravity, build orbital space stations and satellites, perform space rescues, and more.

The moon is the biggest land location yet, with over 1000 square kilometres of lunar surface. Expect craters, caves, stranded astronauts, and damaged space bases.

Create your electrolysis plant to make liquid rocket fuel to burn in your new liquid fuel engines.

Use compressed gas in your RCS system and use your reaction wheels for precise position and orientation control in space, for example when docking with other vehicles or stations.

New missions occur in space and on the moon, including astronaut rescues, repair, and recovery operations.

Design life support systems, considering temperature, pressure, and oxygen / carbon dioxide levels. Equip space suits to protect from the vacuum of space, and build EVA backpacks to assist with space walks.

New Updates To The Base Game

While the Space DLC is required to leave the atmosphere, many changes are included in the base game to ensure workshop compatibility.

The fluid system is completely reworked to support compressed gasses. Air now consists of it's constituent parts: oxygen, carbon dioxide, nitrogen. Gas pressure introduces many new mechanics such as forces due to equalizing pressures, displacement, and more.

The world now wraps around at borders, allowing you to circumnavigate the world of Stormworks.

Many new components are also being introduced including new fluid parts, large solar panels, navigation sensors, directional communication dishes, and more.

A Big Thankyou to the Community

Many of you have helped inspire and drive this new update. Thank you to all the creators who have dared to dream of space and uploaded some incredible space vehicle creations to the workshop. And thank you to the Youtubers who have been showcasing these creations, playing with the idea, and discussing space in Stormworks.

We can't wait to hear what you think of the new update!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.9.0 - Space

Space DLC Features:

Feature - Atmosphere and Space Simulation

Feature - Huge Moon Surface Playable Area

Feature - Liquid Fuel Rockets

Feature - Electrolyser Component

Feature - RCS Thruster Component

Feature - Reaction Wheel Component

Feature - Astronomy Sensor Component

Feature - Space Missions

General:

Feature - World border wrapping

The world of Stormworks now seamlessly warps you to the other side of the map when crossing an edge

Updated the ambient temperature texture to reflect this change

Feature - Large Solar Panels

Feature - Fluid, Gas, Temperature and Pressure overhaul

New Gases: Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide(Exhaust), Nitrogen, Hydrogen

New Gases: Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide(Exhaust), Nitrogen, Hydrogen

Complete overhaul to fluid pressures, allowing gases to be compressed

Complete overhaul to fluid transfer and exchange between components, including backflow and pressure levelling

Compartments now have their own temperature and pressure data

Player is now damaged from ambient pressure and heat in addition to height/proximity based damage

Inventories now have a fluid port for recharging outfits with oxygen

Fires now consume oxygen to burn and produce CO2

Humans and animals now breathe which consumes Oxygen and generates CO2

Ocean and atmospheric pressure now scales with altitude

Rapid fluid exchange across door thresholds will now apply a force to objects in the flow

Feature - Barometer Component

Feature - Space/Backpack Seat

Feature - 2 Space Suit Outfits

Feature - Gravity calculation overhaul and improvements

[DLC] Players can place vehicles into geostationary orbit at ~300km

[DLC] Characters can float in space oriented by their camera direction

Pseudo stable orbit gravity based on linear velocity (Explained below)

Revised character falling pose

[DLC] Characters can float in space oriented by their camera direction

Pseudo stable orbit gravity based on linear velocity (Explained below)

Revised character falling pose

Feature - Improved Jet/Rocket particle rendering

Feature - New Rocket workbenches

Feature - Vehicle Groups (sub-vehicle splitting)

Vehicles with many 'sub-vehicles' are now split into completely separate vehicles on spawn

Addon lua has been updated to reflect this change, which is detailed in the section below

Addon lua has been updated to reflect this change, which is detailed in the section below

Feature - Improved the navigation of tile locations in the addon editor by splitting them by biome

Feature - Photomode cinematic camera stabilization and increased tether range by x4

Feature - Gas and liquid relief valve components

Feature - Liquid and Gas meter components

Feature - Gas Tanks

Feature - Directional Radio components for long distance data exchange

Feature - Solid propellant is now required to fuel SRBs, and can be refined with water and Aluminium

Feature - Sound effects for pumps and other fluid components

Feature - Added 30 Dollar Trainyard to the starting bases

Fix - #4846 #2798 Fixed vehicle fires not contributing to ambient temperature

Fix - Several particle effect rendering fixes

Fix - Fixed issue with parented mission zones not despawning with their parent vehicle

Fix - Dedicated server crash caused by clouds attempting to render

Fix - Fixed composite read values for the modular engine cylinder air and fuel

Fix - Fixed connection state sync for dock-door and nuclear parts

Fix - Crash caused by saving while a tile was not thread loaded

Fix - Flipping issues for components with no physics voxels

Fix - Fixed flame/jets rendering stutters

Fix - Internal RX signal strength integer overflow errors

Fix - Default missions not updating parented delivery zones transforms

Fix - Several multiplayer improvements to address nearby vehicle desync and frequency

Fix - Improved client character grounded vehicle detection

Rework - Removed sunrise/sunset slider in place of separate Day/Night duration sliders

Rework - Rescaled rewards for tow missions

Addon Lua:

getVehicleData - added group_id, removed filename

getVehicleGroup

despawnVehicleGroup

setGroupPos

setGroupPosSafe

onGroupSpawn

spawnAddonComponent - split id data - object_id, group_id, vehicle_ids[]

getTileInventory and setTileInventory now support propellant

getAstroPos

Dev Notes and Tips:

Tip - Be careful when opening doors between differently pressurized areas...you may find yourself flung out into space!

Tip - DLC owners get the new Stormworks theme space remix as the default main menu music

Tip - Many earthly positional data components don't work in space, make sure you are prepared to navigate manually or with an astronomy sensor

Tip - Components that rely on air/oxygen will be much less effective at higher altitudes as the atmosphere thins

Tip - Characters and creatures need oxygen to breathe, don't trap yourself in a small box with no ventilation

Tip - The fire extinguisher can be used to propel yourself in space!