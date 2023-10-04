Unique digital comic book and a 20% discount

CHARMING HEART offers a gorgeous and colorful special digital comic to game customers. Simply update the game to the most recent version, then when you open the game, go to the EXTRA COMIC option in the MAIN MENU to enjoy a free 32-page special comic!

We have added the SKIP button in the current version for people who want to use it to help them collect photographs and ending scenes more quickly.

For our Chinese-speaking consumers, we have also provided simplified and traditional Chinese language options.

Don't pass up this fantastic opportunity if you haven't already become the game owner!!! From today through the 19th of October.