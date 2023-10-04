GAME UPDATE

What's fixed in the game:

Now the inventory works perfectly and without slowdowns, scrolling of items is instant.

Fixed bugs with the monster and removed lags.

Lift items can now be lifted from a far distance.

Fixed the physics of the game.

During the month we will bring a global update of the 1st chapter of the game. There will be NEW LOCATIONS, NEW MONSTER and other things. We hope for your understanding, we know that the game was short, but after the update will be better. And if we see the feedback from you, we will start creating the 2nd chapter.