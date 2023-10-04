Update, Version 20231004





English

############Content################

[Relationship]Your relationship with the Dark Elf King will now display after you make contact with him.

[Relationship]The Dark Elf King starts with 20 points of positive relationship with you.

[Relationship]When you check your relationship with the Dark Elf King, a short song will play.

简体中文

############Content################

【关系】当你和黑暗精灵王首次接触后，他会显示在关系界面中。

【关系】黑暗精灵王初始对你有20点的正向关系度。

【关系】在检查和黑暗精灵王的关系的时候，一首简短的歌会自动播放。

Latest news from Ukraine/烏克蘭小劇場

https://controlc.com/5fc84240

https://pastelink.net/r6yxb03t