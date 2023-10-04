 Skip to content

The Paper Trials update for 4 October 2023

Achievment fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12356003 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Achievment "I Said No Medicine Today!" fixed

If you Got an S rank in the Expert version of Doctors medicine, you can just start the level and it will give you the achievement.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2548331
  • Loading history…
