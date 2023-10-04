Achievment fix

- Achievment "I Said No Medicine Today!" fixed
If you Got an S rank in the Expert version of Doctors medicine, you can just start the level and it will give you the achievement.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
If you Got an S rank in the Expert version of Doctors medicine, you can just start the level and it will give you the achievement.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update