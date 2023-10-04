 Skip to content

PongBall update for 4 October 2023

0.7.0.1 - Controls Tab

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Pongers! new Update is here!
0.7.0.1
[Settings]

  • Added Controls tab in settings
  • Added some icons in Controls tab
    [Gameplay]
  • Updated Soccer bg
  • Added new ball on Socce pitch
    [Bugs]
  • Updated position of ball when goal was scored

