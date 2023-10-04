0.7.0.1 - Controls Tab

Hi Pongers! new Update is here!
0.7.0.1
[Settings]
- Added Controls tab in settings
- Added some icons in Controls tab
[Gameplay]
- Updated Soccer bg
- Added new ball on Socce pitch
[Bugs]
- Updated position of ball when goal was scored
