Open Mod v2.004 [4-oct-2023]

-quick hotfix to a major issue which made the new doors snappy and buggy, pretty much unusable, when playing offline with bots

-fixed the camera shake being a little bit too long after leg kicking a door

-fixed an issue where if the player was a little too far from the door and tried kicking it, the door would not get smashed

-added most of the missing vaulting mechanic triggers on Industrial maps

-made a slight adjustment to the weapon positioning setting. We’ve set the default weapon offset values in a way that the weapon is placed more realistically, unlike the previous generic weapon positioning you see in any other game. If you’re not happy about it you can always change it from Settings>Gameplay>Custom weapon positioning.