- Fixed the bug which Yeon's Casual Wear was not effective
- Fixed the bug which Golden Arrow Tip's effect was also working on objects
- Fixed the object respawn issue at the jar room on the 1st stage
- Fixed the issue which caused some dropped items were not disappearing after moving on to the next stage
- Fixed the bug which sometimes caused player's attacks were blocked randomly during the boss fight on 4th stage
- Fixed the soft-lock issue which sometimes happened after boss fights
- Disabled Shop Inventory Reset until the related issue is fixed.
Ira update for 4 October 2023
Hotfix v1.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
