Ira update for 4 October 2023

Hotfix v1.0.1

Hotfix v1.0.1 · Last edited 4 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the bug which Yeon's Casual Wear was not effective
  • Fixed the bug which Golden Arrow Tip's effect was also working on objects
  • Fixed the object respawn issue at the jar room on the 1st stage
  • Fixed the issue which caused some dropped items were not disappearing after moving on to the next stage
  • Fixed the bug which sometimes caused player's attacks were blocked randomly during the boss fight on 4th stage
  • Fixed the soft-lock issue which sometimes happened after boss fights
  • Disabled Shop Inventory Reset until the related issue is fixed.

